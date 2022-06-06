Miraculous surgery brings back voice of teenage boy after seven years

A 13-year-old boy, who had a tracheostomy tube inserted in his windpipe for more than 10 years, underwent a rare surgery to get his voice back after seven years at a hospital here.

Shrikant had suffered a head injury and had to be kept on a ventilator for a long time. The long-term ventilation narrowed his windpipe. He then underwent a tracheostomy in which doctors inserted a tube into the windpipe by creating an opening in the neck.

"When I first saw the patient, I felt it is going to be a very complicated airway and voice box surgery which I have not seen in my 15 years of practice. This child had a complete 100 percent stenosis (blockage) of the cricoid and tracheal complex (air pipe). Due to this huge complication, a single re-anastomosis (re-surgery) was going to be very difficult and challenging," said Manish Munjal, Senior Consultant, Department of ENT, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where the surgery was performed.

The hospital said that due to a long period of tracheostomy and a portion of the missing windpipe, there was no airway for him to breathe normally. The child had neither spoken nor eaten normally in seven years.