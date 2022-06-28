Parliamentary panel discusses affordability of cancer treatment for 2nd day

The Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare will discuss the 'affordability of cancer treatment' for the second day in a row.

The committee started the discussion with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other top officials of the government on Monday evening.

The 28-member parliamentary committee chaired by Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav will hear the views of top health officials on making cancer treatment affordable in the country.

According to a source, the committee is supposed to discuss making Cancer disease notifiable so that the actual burden of this disease could be lowered in the country.

The meeting is considered important as the cancer burden is rising in India. The ongoing Covid pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems globally leading to widening the gap between treatment and patient care of non-Covid diseases, including cancer.

Talking specifically about India, the prevalence has seen a steep rise. In the past few decades, India is witnessing a recorded increase in cancer cases. Further, the pandemic has also slowed down the management and screening processes of cancer. The delay in hospital visits, follow-ups, and treatment modifications has increased the burden in recent years. (AA/IANS)