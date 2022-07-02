Idiot condition haunts doctors, say medical experts on Doctors' Day

Doctors' Day, observed on July 1 to honor the service of the fraternity, was marked across Karnataka with various unctions and celebrations in recognition of their services, especially during the various waves of Covid-19.

Participating in a program to honor senior doctors and their family members at United Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath noted that due to innovations in technology, the expectations of people and patients on doctors are increasing.

Due to 'Idiot' syndrome, it is becoming very difficult to treat educated people, he said.

IDIOT syndrome (Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment) is when people blindly trust medical information available online and stop their treatment abruptly without consulting their doctor.

"People are getting information about their ailments and diseases with the help of technology available on their palms. Amidst the explosion of technology, the expectations of the patients and their attendants have increased. Doctors are overwhelmed when people rush to the hospital with unrealistic expectations of doctors. In this changed context, the need for a specialist doctor to have not only technical and professional skills but also communication skills has increased a lot," he said.