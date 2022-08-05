For the first six months, every infant must be breastfed with mother's milk and nothing else, as this will ensure proper growth of the child and help build immunity against various ailments, say doctors.

While earlier generations were fed on mother's milk alone, many alternatives to that have captured the market these days. For various reasons, instead of giving mothers milk, parents tend to feed formula foods available on the market to their infants. This is a regressive sign, and our society must not encourage this in any form, say doctors while stressing the importance of mother's milk during the ongoing World Breastfeeding Week.

"A newborn baby can be equated to the most delicate thing on the earth, and this newborn baby needs utmost care and nourishment to survive and emerge into a greater individual in the years ahead. Only breastfed mother's milk has the purity combined with necessary nutrients in proper proportions to ensure infant gets required nutrition, and there cannot be an alternative to that in the first six months of an infant's life," Dr. Suvarna Rai, Consultant Gynecologist, SLG Hospitals said.

"The best aspect about mother's milk is that it changes in volume and composition according to the time of the day, infant's age, nursing frequency, etc., to ensure healthy growth of the baby," he added.

According to Dr. Chandra Sekhar Manchala, Chief Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Amor Hospital, mother's milk is also important because it is the only one that can protect an infant against all forms of allergies, sickness, and even does not cause obesity, which is a major risk caused by formula foods.