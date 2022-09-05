It's time to learn & earn big at the mega MedBound Carnival!

What if there's a chance to learn about interesting medical & health-related facts and win exciting prizes at the same time? Well, it's possible. MedBound, the global networking & socio-educational platform for healthcare professionals is excited to announce a mega carnival of knowledge and surprises. The MedBound Carnival is an initiative of the medical education cell of MedBound. It aims to promote the idea of ‘Learning with Fun'.
The first among the various competitions that the MedBound Carnival will consist of is the 'PICTURE QUIZ'. It is a series of 3 quizzes. As per Dr Aarti Nehra, the medical director of the education cell of MedBound, the quiz will contain image-based questions from all walks of life, including health, social aspects, general knowledge etc.
To Participate:
For NEW Participants:
1. sign up on MedBound in order to take part in the PICTURE QUIZ.
2. Clink on the Link to Register:
For Existing Members:
Existing Members can directly clink on the following Link for registration: https://l.medbound.com/nwthuQHZgUjV8JkW7
Date and Time:
The Online Picture Quizzes will be held on the 7th, 14th and 21st of October, 2022 and the winners will be declared on the 24th of October.
Prizes: The Top performers will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in all the 3 Quizzes (aggregate score). The winners will be announced on 24th October on MEDBOUND.
● The top 3 performers stand a chance to win Rs.1500, each
● The next 10 top performers, get rewarded with Rs.1000, each
● And the next 10 performers, get Rs.500, each
Lucky participants will also get a chance to win gifts from MedBound.
