Great Minds on India: A Tribute to Our Heritage and Pride

By Salil Gewali

Honouring our roots and the unsung genius of U Soso Tham

I am writing this article with reference to an insightful write-up by the notable social activist Michael N. Syiem titled "Great Minds on India," published in one of the leading dailies. I wish to appreciate Michael N. Syiem for highlighting the revered poet of Meghalaya --- U Soso Tham's words of wisdom: “Knowledge we seek around the world, wisdom of our own we know nothing at all”. From my personal experience, I feel we have acquired a slave mentality towards the West. We often feel uncomfortable appreciating and celebrating our own heritage, while maintaining a fascination only for Western knowledge. This slave mentality usually hinders our ability to think independently. Those who dare to value and uphold the literary and cultural wisdom of our homeland are frequently

In this context, the research-based book "Great Minds on India" by Salil Gewali, an esteemed author from our very own state of Meghalaya, marks a new dawn of knowledge hitherto supressed. Gewali's book compiles extensive thoughts and quotes showcasing the appreciation of renowned philosophers and writers, such as Johann Goethe, Arthur Schopenhauer, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg, Mark Twain, Carl Sagan, William Butler Yeats, T.S. Eliot, and Robert Oppenheimer, who all acknowledge the profound wisdom of the East.

One of the pioneers of modern linguistics, Leonard Bloomfield, in his book "Language," states: “It was in India, however, that there arose a BODY OF KNOWLEDGE destined to revolutionize European ideas about language. Indian grammar taught Europeans to analyze speech forms; comparing the constituent parts allowed the previously vague resemblances to be clarified with precision.” Similarly, another prominent linguistic scholar, Noam Chomsky, has also lauded Indian philology for its foundational contributions to the concept of generative grammar. I felt immense pride when I learned from Gewali’s book that American science writer Dick Teresi, in his acclaimed work "Lost Discoveries," noted: “Twenty-four centuries before Isaac Newton, the Hindu Rig-Veda asserted that gravitation held the universe together. The Sanskrit-speaking Aryans subscribed to the idea of a spherical earth in an era when the Greeks believed in a flat one. The Indians of the fifth century A.D. calculated the age of the earth as 4.3 billion years; scientists in 19th century England were convinced it was 100 million years.”

I am personally delighted that a writer from our state has dedicated over two decades to delve deeply into ancient Indian wisdom from the perspective of Western intellectuals, culminating in the outstanding "Great Minds on India." Like Michael Syiem, I am proud that Gewali's book from Meghalaya has been translated into numerous languages and has garnered appreciation from state governments and scholars both in India and abroad. Recently, the Arabic edition was unofficially released by the renowned business tycoon Dr. Bu Abdullah of Dubai.

As the president of Seng Khihlang, I was honored to receive this remarkable book, Great Minds on India, about nine years ago from a friend. Since then, I have read it many times for inspiration. I also purchased several copies and distributed them among our members and friends. This book has significantly broadened my intellectual horizons and deepened my understanding of our rich heritage and its profound significance. The book has doubtlessly instilled a immense sense of pride in both our state and the entire country. It has brought to light the rich cultural and literary heritage and significant contributions of our people, fostering a deeper appreciation and respect for our shared history and achievements.