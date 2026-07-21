Gas Leak Tragedy: A Story of Bravery and Loss

At least, it is heartening to know that some organisations and institutions are coming forward to extend financial support to the bereaved families. Meghalaya Paragliders Association and Hill Crest School have assured support for the education of children from bereaved families. The initiative taken by senior journalist and Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim for this cause is highly inspiring. Unlike other journalists, Ms. Mukhim has always been known to walk the extra mile whenever humanitarian emergencies arise. When people of influence act with compassion, they inspire countless others. Patricia Mukhim’s heartfelt gesture has encouraged many to come forward and contribute generously to this noble cause.

Yes, life is impermanent. We never know how or when our end will come. The true measure of a life is not in its length or in the wealth we amass, but in the kindness and empathy we leave behind. Life is best lived when we live for others.

(A writer and researcher based in Shillong (India), Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work, ‘Great Minds on India’, which has earned worldwide appreciation. His book has been translated into seventeen languages and edited by a former NASA scientist, Dr. AV Murali of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission Zürich, Switzerland.)