Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Mid-Life CVD Prevention May Protect Against Later Dementia
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Mid-Life CVD Prevention May Protect Against Later Dementia

To control cardiovascular disease risk factors early in life to potentially reduce the brain's later vulnerability to cognitive dysfunction

0
Dementia
Dementia is among the top causes of death and disability around the world. Pixabay

Employing cardiovascular disease prevention strategies in mid-life may delay or stop the brain alterations that can lead to dementia in later life, a new study suggests. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that atherosclerosis in mid-life can impact areas of the brain impacted by dementia.

Atherosclerosis, or buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on artery walls, is the underlying cause of most cardiovascular diseases, which is the leading cause of death around the world. Dementia is also among the top causes of death and disability around the world, with 50 million people currently living with dementia, according to the researchers from the American College of Cardiology.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The presence of atherosclerosis has been linked to cognitive impairment in advanced stages of the disease, but little is known about how they influence each other, especially since both can be asymptomatic for long periods of time earlier in life, the team said. For the study, the researchers included 547 participants from an atherosclerosis-based study and scanned them using 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

ALSO READ: How Air Pollution May Rise Up CVD Risk

The team sought to determine the association between brain metabolism, subclinical atherosclerosis, and cardiovascular risk factors in asymptomatic, middle-aged adults. They found that cardiovascular risk is associated with brain hypometabolism, including the cerebral areas known to be affected by dementia. Hypertension was the modifiable cardiovascular disease risk factor with the strongest association.

According to the researchers, these results underscore the need to control cardiovascular disease risk factors early in life to potentially reduce the brain’s later vulnerability to cognitive dysfunction. (IANS)

Previous articleRecreational Drinking, Drug Use Linked To Premature Heart Disease
Next articleWTO To Be Chaired By Economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

RELATED ARTICLES

India

All About The Underrated Ex-Cricketer: Dilip Doshi

NewsGram Desk - 0
There are some unsung heroes, who render a helping hand for achieving milestones but never receive due acknowledgments! One such personality is the ex-cricketer...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Single Dose Of Vaccine To Strengthen Immune Systems Of The Infected Ones

NewsGram Desk - 0
People previously infected with the novel coronavirus responded very strongly to one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, regardless of when they were infected and...
Read more
Lead Story

Report: Indian Firms To Use AI-Based Systems For Decision Making By 2023

NewsGram Desk - 0
Over 40 percent of consumer-focused AI based systems in finance, healthcare, government, and other regulated sectors in India will include provisions to explain their...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

All About The Underrated Ex-Cricketer: Dilip Doshi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There are some unsung heroes, who render a helping hand for achieving milestones but never receive due acknowledgments! One such personality is the ex-cricketer...
Read more

Single Dose Of Vaccine To Strengthen Immune Systems Of The Infected Ones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People previously infected with the novel coronavirus responded very strongly to one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, regardless of when they were infected and...
Read more

Report: Indian Firms To Use AI-Based Systems For Decision Making By 2023

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Over 40 percent of consumer-focused AI based systems in finance, healthcare, government, and other regulated sectors in India will include provisions to explain their...
Read more

Propaganda Is Spread To Slander India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The project to tarnish India's image by Bhajan Singh Bhinder-Pieter Friedrich is also evident from the list of media, online propaganda, and social media...
Read more

WTO To Be Chaired By Economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
In a historic move, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has chosen the first woman and first African to lead the organization. Nigerian economist Ngozi...
Read more

Maharajah Gaekwad And His Legacy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
He was born in the family of a farmer who, though he bore the name Gaekwad, was considered to be to the cadet branch...
Read more

Mid-Life CVD Prevention May Protect Against Later Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Employing cardiovascular disease prevention strategies in mid-life may delay or stop the brain alterations that can lead to dementia in later life, a new...
Read more

Recreational Drinking, Drug Use Linked To Premature Heart Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Recreational drinking, smoking, and drug use are linked to premature heart disease in young people, particularly among younger women, a new study suggests. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada