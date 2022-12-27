Iran says the window of negotiations to revive nuclear deal is still open

The Americans once again refused to come to the negotiating table this time, citing Iran's internal developments and some other issues, such as the Ukraine conflict, said Kanaani.

He said the concluded draft is ready to be signed, and the ball is basically in the US court, whose "un-constructive actions", such as proposing the adoption of a new anti-Tehran resolution to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, have delayed the achievement of a nuclear agreement.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country.