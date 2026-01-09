Iran Faces Widespread Unrest as Economic Protests Trigger Internet Blackout; Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Demonstration

The protests started in late December in Tehran, where business owners raised their voices against the collapsing currency, unemployment, and rising costs of food and essential goods. Protesters have been chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showcasing their growing anger. Thousands of people, including children and elderly citizens, were seen marching amid heavy security, as shown in videos circulating on social media. The demonstrations have now spread to different parts of the country across all 31 provinces, indicating a nationwide protest movement.

It has been reported that Iran faced an almost total shutdown of internet and phone services on 8 January 2025, although there has been no clear official announcement from the government. Authorities are alleged to have restricted communication and coverage of events on the ground. Iran has previously used such digital controls to curb protests and limit coordination and reporting during times of unrest. Reports highlighting the sharp decrease in internet traffic at this time point towards government restrictions rather than technical failures.

Iranian authorities have argued that they are dealing with “rioters” and foreign-linked agitators. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned those he described as “rioters” that they must be “put in their place,” signaling a strict stance against the demonstrators. Senior judiciary officials have also threatened to show no leniency to those who aid what they describe as “hostile forces.”