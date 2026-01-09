Iran Faces Widespread Unrest as Economic Protests Trigger Internet Blackout; Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Demonstration

Nationwide protests have erupted across Iran over economic hardship, with deadly clashes leading to deaths and detention.
Authorities imposed a near-total internet shutdown to curb communication and coverage as demonstrations spread across all 31 provinces.
The unrest has drawn international condemnation and marks Iran’s most serious protest movement since the 2023 Mahsa Amini demonstrations.
Iran is witnessing widespread protests owing to deepening economic hardship and growing discontent with the government. Social media has been buzzing with videos as the protests have escalated since they began on 28 December 2025. Social media has now once again observed that internet connectivity appears to have fallen sharply, pointing towards a nationwide internet blackout aimed at tackling the mass protests spreading across the country.
Clashes between demonstrators and security forces have been evident and have been described as deadly and forceful. Human rights groups monitoring the situation have reported that the death toll of protesters has risen to 45, including minors, since the wave of unrest began, with thousands facing detention.
The protests started in late December in Tehran, where business owners raised their voices against the collapsing currency, unemployment, and rising costs of food and essential goods. Protesters have been chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showcasing their growing anger. Thousands of people, including children and elderly citizens, were seen marching amid heavy security, as shown in videos circulating on social media. The demonstrations have now spread to different parts of the country across all 31 provinces, indicating a nationwide protest movement.
It has been reported that Iran faced an almost total shutdown of internet and phone services on 8 January 2025, although there has been no clear official announcement from the government. Authorities are alleged to have restricted communication and coverage of events on the ground. Iran has previously used such digital controls to curb protests and limit coordination and reporting during times of unrest. Reports highlighting the sharp decrease in internet traffic at this time point towards government restrictions rather than technical failures.
Iranian authorities have argued that they are dealing with “rioters” and foreign-linked agitators. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned those he described as “rioters” that they must be “put in their place,” signaling a strict stance against the demonstrators. Senior judiciary officials have also threatened to show no leniency to those who aid what they describe as “hostile forces.”
Amid the unrest, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has called on Iranians to take part in coordinated protests, urging demonstrations to continue for change. People were also seen chanting in favour of the Shah, an act that could have led to severe consequences in earlier times.
Iran is facing growing international scrutiny as the U.S. administration and European governments have condemned the violent suppression of peaceful protesters and warned against further crackdowns. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance extended his support to Iranians, stating that he stands with Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned of using military force if Tehran continues to use lethal force against civilians.
The unrest marks the most serious wave of protests since 2023, when nationwide demonstrations erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody. Economic grievances have now evolved into broader demands for political reform and rights, reflecting growing public frustration and resulting in widespread protests.
