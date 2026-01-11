Iranian Protesters Remain On Streets As Trump Steps Up Pressure On Tehran

Iranian protesters showed no signs of letup as the country entered the 15th straight day of anti-government demonstrations despite a mounting crackdown by security forces as US President Donald Trump intensified pressure on the hard-line rulers in Tehran.

Anti-government chants could be heard on the streets of Tehran early on January 11, while rights groups and government media reported protests, arrests, and violence in dozens of other cities — with one rights group saying at least 116 people have been killed over the past two weeks.

In video verified by AFP, crowds were seen in northern Tehran shouting support for the long-ousted monarchy while lighting fireworks and banging on pots in defiance of authorities.

Trump maintained the pressure against Iran's authoritarian regime, which has ruled the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ousted US-allied Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who died in 1980 in exile in Egypt.

In a January 10 post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States "stands ready to help," reiterating support for the protesters after a series of warnings to Iranian authorities.

He later reposted a video by Fox News showing a protester briefly replacing the country's current flag with the former flag, utilized before the 1979 revolution.

Trump's latest comments come a day after he told a meeting of oil and gas executives at the White House that "Iran is in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago."

"We're watching the situation very carefully. I've made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved. We will be hitting them very hard where it hurts. That does not mean boots on the ground, but it does mean hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

This was followed up by a short post on X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on January 10, stating that the United States “supports the brave people of Iran.”