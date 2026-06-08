Ceasefire Broken, New War Fear Rises: Israel Attacks Petrochemical Plant in Iran Amid Trump's Attempt to Restrain Netanyahu

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, with the United States and Israel striking Iran. The US repeatedly claims it was to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but Israel has stated their motive is a complete regime change in the country. As a result, the US sent its troops and military to Israel to carry out strikes on the military and nuclear testing sites in Iran.

The war continued for more than a month with attacks reaching beyond military sites to civilian locations and major energy hubs. After thousands of civilian casualties and a threat to global energy trade, the US and Iran finally reached a ceasefire on April 7, 2026. However, the ceasefire didn’t cover Israel's conflict with Lebanon, who had joined the middle east war with Iran’s backed Hezbollah militants.

On April 14, 2026, Lebanon and Israel held their historic diplomatic talks in Washington after decades. A fragile ceasefire was reached, though, it was reported that the Hezbollah group didn’t agree to it leading to the continuation of the conflict. In the period between late-May and early-June, Israel held its deepest ground invasion in Lebanon in over 25 years. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to attack the Lebanese capital, Beirut, if Hezbollah didn’t stop their offense.

Despite Israel and Lebanon renewing their fragile ceasefire on June 3, Hezbollah refuted it, demanding Israel’s complete retreat from the region. Iran also stated that “no calm” can be maintained in the region until Israel doesn't withdraw.

After warnings from both sides Israel launched an airstrike on southern Lebanon, reportedly killing at least three Lebanese military troops on June 6. In retaliation, on Sunday, June 7, Hezbollah and Israel continued to trade blows, finally leading to Iran joining the conflict late Sunday evening, carrying out their own airstrikes on northern Israel.

On early Monday morning, June 8, 2026, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement that it, ““struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Western and Central Iran”. As a precautionary measure, schools in the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv were closed.