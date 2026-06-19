The Iran Peace Deal Must Demand the Release of Narges Mohammadi and Other Prisoners of Conscience

Fighting against the regime

For more than two decades, Mohammadi has insisted on seeing, naming and resisting the human rights violations of the Islamic Republic. These include employing the death penalty as a tool of social control, as well as the use of torture and what she calls “white torture”, or prolonged solitary confinement. She has also fought against a system of gender apartheid that polices women’s bodies and speech.

As a leader in the Defenders of Human Rights Center, an Iranian NGO, she documented abuses, supported prisoners of conscience and their families, and campaigned to abolish executions and solitary confinement. She continued her work relentlessly from inside prison, interviewing other women detainees and turning their testimonies into an indictment of the carceral state.

Mohammadi has been arrested at least 13 times – most recently in December 2025 – and sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

She is one of thousands of prisoners of conscience across Iran. For decades, Iran’s authorities have carried out large-scale arbitrary detentions with impunity. They have detained both real and perceived dissidents, as well as “debt prisoners” (those unable to pay their financial obligations).

In response to the massive street protests across Iran in late 2025 and early 2026, the regime rounded up more than 50,000 people, including human rights defenders, lawyers, medical workers, students and even children. Thousands more are believed to have been arrested since the war began.

Many are being held in secret and unofficial detention facilities run by security and intelligence bodies, where they are subjected to forced confessions. Some face charges that carry the death penalty.

Amnesty International believes at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran in 2025, more than double the 2024 total. Since the war began, the organisation says at least 36 people have been executed on politically motivated charges.

Whose peace is being negotiated?

The Trump administration is now working on a new “grand bargain” with Tehran that promises to deescalate the current tensions, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and compel Iran to give up its nuclear program.

The US and Europe have followed the same pattern of negotiations with Iran for decades. These talks tend to focus on instruments of hard power – weapons, uranium enrichment levels, sanctions, deterrence.

Yet, what rarely surfaces in these negotiations with Iran is the fate of political prisoners or the importance of women’s and human rights.