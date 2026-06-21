Bunk’Art: Dealing with the legacy of Albania’s communist regime

In addition to physical protests, some have spoken out against institutions like Bunk’Art, alleging that repurposing the bunkers is not an attempt to confront the past but rather, to whitewash Albania’s Stalinist history. Bollino, the museums’ founder and artistic director, has maintained that the accusations leveled at Bunk’Art originate from a “small minority that wished to hide the history of communism, and who indeed accused me and my museums of attempting to stay rooted in the past.” He has consistently refuted such claims, arguing that “cultivating memory is essential to prevent history’s horrors from being repeated.”

Even academics have weighed in on the debate, utilizing theoretical frameworks to understand why some reject Bunk’Art and, more broadly, the use of bunkers as educational tools and cultural landmarks. According to some frameworks, these bunkers represent “difficult and undesirable heritage” that divides public opinion and is not easily ignored.

Such sentiments, which are still prevalent in some quarters, may be attributed to transformations in the physical landscape that occurred after the fall of the regime. Monuments and military buildings were defaced, vandalized, and removed from public settings, preventing an open, society-wide discussion about the traumas of the recent past, and making the confrontation process difficult. For some Albanians, remembering experiences endured under the regime may be too painful to initiate a healing process; for others, as Bollino contends, it may be their wish to bury the country’s communist history altogether.

In this regard, Albania suffers from a near-complete lack of memory politics, making institutions like Bunk’Art of paramount importance to intellectuals, activists, and the descendants of those who lived under Hoxha’s regime. Bollino believes that for many, Bunk’Art has functioned as a successful educational tool that has helped new generations understand Albania’s past. Explaining that the subject of Albania’s history is “taught rarely and poorly” in schools since communism is still a taboo subject for those who lived through it, he said the museums offer people who did not experience this era the chance to engage with their history.

Albania’s communist past

Enver Hoxha first came to power in 1941 and ruled Albania until his death in 1985. As a result of his hardline Stalinist communist beliefs, Albania suffered political and economic isolation throughout this period. In 1947, he severed relations with Yugoslavia, believing they had strayed from the path of true socialism. In 1961, Albania and the USSR split over Hoxha’s dislike of Nikita Khrushchev, Stalin’s successor, who was inclined towards communist reform. Albania then briefly aligned with communist China, but this relationship soon ended, leaving Albania completely isolated.

Hoxha was famously paranoid, believing that Albania was at risk of invasion from neighboring countries like Greece and Yugoslavia. From the 1960s to the 1980s, at the height of his rule, Hoxha embarked on an ambitious building program of approximately 173,000 concrete anti-atomic bunkers, intended to house every Albanian family in case of invasion. He sank billions into this program, bringing the country to the brink of starvation and poverty even as he pursued a policy of economic self-reliance. For the entirety of Hoxha’s dictatorship, the country lived in constant fear of foreign invasion and internal surveillance.