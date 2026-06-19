South Delhi Doctor Kills Domestic Help for Bringing "Bad Energy" to House; Workers Stage Protest

A 50-YEAR-OLD DOCTOR was arrested by Police for allegedly murdering his domestic worker on June 18, 2026, shocking the entire neighborhood. The accused is identified as Dr Manish Gupta, who is a dermatologist. The doctor allegedly murdered his domestic worker of 10-12 years on the terrace of the apartment when his teenage son was present there. The second grisly murder to rock the neighborhood in three months.

He was arrested after killing his long-time domestic worker, Meena Haldar, a resident of Kolkata with a cricket bat and a knife inside his Greater Kiailash residence. When taken into custody, he reportedly said, "Hang me." The shocking incident in Mount Kailash has led to various protests by domestic workers demanding justice for Meena Haldar’s death.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari said, “She used to work as a domestic help at Dr Manish Gupta’s house and had been working there for a long period of time. Gupta was present in the house and was sitting near the body of Meena Haldar. He has admitted hitting the victim with a bat and later attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death.”

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Dr Gupta told the police that he wanted Meena to be removed from the job, but his family members refused to do so. He believed that she was bringing bad energy to the house, and this affected his son’s studies.

Protest by Domestic Workers

The news of the murder of a domestic help at Greater Kailash Colony sparked outrage. More than 50 workers gathered outside the apartment complex and staged a protest demanding justice for Meena Haldar’s death. Tensions briefly flared when protesters were not allowed to see the victim's body. Police later escorted Haldar's son to AIIMS hospital for identification purposes and further formalities. The investigation is underway.

Robin, son of the late Meena Haldar, said she had spent years working hard to support the family. “I can't believe my mother has been murdered in such a horrific way. What harm could she have done to anyone? When I arrived at the crime scene, the police wouldn't let me see my mother's body. I don't understand what anyone could gain by killing my mother.”

How Dr Manish Gupta stabbed Meena Haldar

According to the police officials, Gupta has been living with his wife, Dr Tina Gupta, and his son in the residence. His wife had stepped out to get to her workplace around 10:15 am in the morning. The domestic help, Meena, came into the flat between 10:30 am and 10:45 am. She did her daily work and went on the terrace to hang the clothes. Dr Gupta followed her to the terrace and brutally killed her with a cricket bat and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

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As the investigation continued, Gupta said that after stabbing her, he then walked down the stairs and threw the two blood-stained weapons, the bat and the knife, near a staircase. The body of a domestic help was spotted by a neighbor in the building next to his flat, who found the bleeding body and called up the police to file a PCR.

Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “Our team led by ACP Kalkaji along with SHO Amar Colony and other police officials immediately rushed to the scene of crime and found the dead body of a woman who was later identified as Meena Haldar.”

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]

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