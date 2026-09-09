Was Netanyahu Informed About The October 7 Hamas Attack Beforehand? Report Claims UAE President Alerted Israeli PM Before The Tragedy, But His Concerns Were Dismissed

Instead of heeding the warning, Netanyahu downplayed the threat Hamas's attack posed and reassured Bin Zayen that Israel was more than capable of handling it. According to the report, the UAE president was surprised by Netanyahu’s “calm response” to the warning. Netahayhau also failed to pass this critical foreign intelligence warning to Israel's senior security apparatus—including the heads of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, or the national intelligence agency Mossad.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage during the October 7, 2023, attack. Hundreds of Israelis, most of them soldiers, have also been killed in the conflicts that spilled over in Lebanon and Iran. Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has devastated large parts of Gaza and killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.

The claims are detailed in the book Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment. Penned by Israeli investigative journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval, the book is based on information from dozens of sources in Israel and other countries, including several senior officials.

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Netanyahu Faces Backlash After Revelation

This revelation emerged weeks ahead of the legislative elections in Israel, scheduled for October 27, 2026. It has prompted Israeli politicians to question Netanyahu’s judgment and ability to safeguard the safety of Israeli citizens. The Israeli PM has previously been heavily criticized for his handling of the Hamas October 7 attack.