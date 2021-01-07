Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play — two things that have become near impossible in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The game took on Pokemon Go and covered the world in virtual blocks for players to meet and play together.

“We have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021,” the Minecraft team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On June 30, we will discontinue all content and service support for the game”.

After the date, the players will be unable to download or play Minecraft Earth anymore.

“On July 1, we will delete any Minecraft Earth player data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlements,” the company said.

Microsoft first unveiled Minecraft Earth in May 2019.

“All players with paid ruby balances will be granted Minecoins, which you can use on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skin and texture packs, maps, and even minigames,” the team informed.

If you’ve ever made a purchase in Minecraft Earth, you will receive a free copy of Minecraft (the Bedrock version) so you can get a fresh start while grabbing some goodies from the Marketplace.

“We’re eternally grateful for the amazing talent in the Minecraft community. This was not an easy decision, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure you get the most out of Minecraft Earth before it sunsets,” the team noted. (IANS)