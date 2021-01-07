Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

Minecraft Earth mobile game to be shut down by June 30, 2021

0
Minecraft Earth
Microsoft to shut down Minecraft Earth game on June 30. Pinterest

Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play — two things that have become near impossible in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The game took on Pokemon Go and covered the world in virtual blocks for players to meet and play together.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“We have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021,” the Minecraft team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On June 30, we will discontinue all content and service support for the game”.

After the date, the players will be unable to download or play Minecraft Earth anymore.

“On July 1, we will delete any Minecraft Earth player data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlements,” the company said.

Minecraft Earth
If you’ve ever made a purchase in Minecraft Earth, you will receive a free copy of Minecraft. Pinterest

Microsoft first unveiled Minecraft Earth in May 2019.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: नकली ‘को-विन’ एप्स से सावधान रहें : केंद्र 

“All players with paid ruby balances will be granted Minecoins, which you can use on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skin and texture packs, maps, and even minigames,” the team informed.

If you’ve ever made a purchase in Minecraft Earth, you will receive a free copy of Minecraft (the Bedrock version) so you can get a fresh start while grabbing some goodies from the Marketplace.

ALSO READ: Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

“We’re eternally grateful for the amazing talent in the Minecraft community. This was not an easy decision, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure you get the most out of Minecraft Earth before it sunsets,” the team noted. (IANS)

Previous articleITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030
Next article‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

NewsGram Desk - 0
Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology...
Read more
Environment

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In line with its...
Read more
Entertainment

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions. "Climate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Kagaaz’ Movie To Be Specially Screen In UP Village

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology...
Read more

Minecraft Earth Game To Be Shut Down By Microsoft

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on June 30 that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play -- two...
Read more

ITC Targets 100% Electricity From Renewable Sources By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 percent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030. In line with its...
Read more

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions. "Climate...
Read more

Asia’s First Mountain Health Institute In Himachal Pradesh

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia's first mountain health institute in...
Read more

Upcoming Apple MacBook May Wirelessly Charge Apple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple has reportedly patented two new patents that may allow the upcoming MacBook to wirelessly charge Apple devices. One of the patents talks about the...
Read more

Increase In Meat Orders In India Since The Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Notwithstanding the brouhaha over whether the meat eateries are serving halal or jhatka meat or the recent Bird Flu scare, the reality is that...
Read more

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada