You, Me And Betting In Malaysia: The Truth

By: Kajal Sundaram

With nearly 61% of the population professing Islam as their main religion, it's easy to understand why the country does not offer a favorable environment for online betting. With that said sports betting and other forms of gambling are still legal in Malaysia.

Sports betting and other gambling items are offered to Malaysians by various local operators. However, their products and services are often of poor quality and some do not follow the rules. As a result, the best option for people who want to have safe betting online in Malaysia experience is to find an overseas bookmaker that accepts bets in MYR and supports the MYR currency. That's why I’ve put together a comprehensive list to consult when looking for the best online gambling sites in Malaysia.

How To Find A Safe Bookmaker

I know the importance of betting on secure sites.

Solid track record and relevant certifications are a must. Our recommended betting sites focus on bonuses and timely payouts, so you can also be assured that you are treated fairly.

Bank Options

Malaysians have access to many excellent banking options. PayPal payment service is one of the most popular services in the world. There are many people using sports betting sites who prefer this famous site.

Most of the sites on our list accept PayPal deposits and withdrawals. As a result, placing bets is easy thanks to this simple payment method. Skrill is another popular way for Malaysians to deposit money into their gambling accounts online. Skrill, an e-wallet and online payment provider, is similar to PayPal and is accepted by many bookmakers. The company has been in business since the early 2000s and has a strong reputation for quality products and services.

Skrill allows bettors to move money between different bookmaker accounts anonymously, securely, and efficiently. A worthwhile investment for Malaysians.

Along with PayPal, Neteller is a major player in the world of online payments. It is owned by the Paysafe Group, which owns Skrill, for security and reputation reasons. As with the other payment methods mentioned above, most of the recommended bookmakers accept payments with Neteller.

The number of banking options offered by bookmakers has increased dramatically in recent years. Fast, secure, and discreet payments and withdrawals are now possible with a single tap. Bitcoin was recently added as a new payment option to the banking section of the betting site.

Soccer Betting In Malaysia