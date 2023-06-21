That old chestnut, "Which came first, the hen or the egg?" This question has no solution. However, AI has now provided a response. It provided a very brief and satisfactory response. Yes, AI has figured out this mystery.

This response relates to Philosophical Debate and Scientist Debate, claims ChatGPT. However, if it is viewed from a biological perspective, the hen did not exist before the egg.

It can be stated that the egg came first because the predecessors of today's chicken and hen also laid eggs. Then, as they continued to mature, today's chicks and hens were prepared.

AI informed the user that it was possible for another bird to have laid the egg from which the chicken or hen was born. It evolved into the chicken we know today with the passage of time.