What Should You Compare Before Buying and Renewing Car Insurance?

By Vidushi Saxena

Before you buy or renew car insurance, compare six things: cover type, car value, premium, add-ons, no-claim bonus, and garage network. These checks work whether you are buying a fresh policy or renewing an old one.

What Car Insurance Cover Type Should You Compare First?

Start with the cover type, because it decides what the policy pays for. There are three types, and the price gap between them is large:

● Third-party: covers only the damage you cause to other people, their vehicle, or property. It is the legal minimum in India, but it gives nothing for your own car.

● Own damage: covers damage to your own car, but you buy it alongside a third-party cover.

● Comprehensive: combines both, covering the other person and your own car, including theft, fire, and natural events.

Pick the type that matches how much risk you can carry yourself. Then compare prices only within that type, not across types.

What Should You Compare in Car Insurance Premiums?

Compare premiums against the two things that move them. The first is the IDV (the maximum your insurer will pay if the car is stolen or written off). The second is the NCB (no-claim bonus, a discount for not claiming).

The IDV should match your car's market value. If your car is worth ₹5 lakh, an IDV of ₹3 lakh leaves a theft claim short, while a padded IDV only raises the premium. The IDV drops each year as the car ages.

As of 2026, the NCB starts at 20% after one claim-free year and reaches 50% after five claim-free years. This discount typically stays with you, not the car, so you can usually carry it over when you switch insurer.

Which Car Insurance Add-Ons and Garages Should You Compare?

Compare add-ons by what each one pays for, and compare the garages too. Keep only the add-ons your car needs. Common add-ons include:

● Zero depreciation: the insurer pays the full cost of replaced parts, with no cut for age and wear. Best on newer cars.

● Engine protect: covers engine damage from water or oil leaks, which a basic policy leaves out.

● Roadside assistance: covers towing and on-spot help if the car breaks down.

● Return to invoice: gives you the full invoice price if the car is written off.

● Consumables cover: covers small items like engine oil.

A cashless garage lets the insurer settle the bill directly, so compare the garage list near your usual routes.

How Should You Compare a Car Insurance Renewal?

Compare a car insurance renewal with the same six checks, plus three differences. First, the IDV has dropped since last year, so the renewal quote may carry the old figure. Second, your NCB should typically carry over, so confirm the new quote shows the right discount. Third, drop any add-ons you no longer need, such as zero depreciation on an older car.

Do not auto-renew without comparing again. A fully online insurer like ACKO shows the IDV, add-ons, and premium for a renewal in one place, which makes a fresh comparison quick. Renew before the policy expires, because a lapse can cancel your NCB and leave you without legal cover.

See also: Do I Need Engine Protection Cover on Car Insurance?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best way to compare car insurance online?

Enter your car details once and put quotes side by side, checking the value, add-ons, and claim record together rather than the price alone. A fully online insurer shows all of this on one screen, so it takes a few minutes.

Is a higher IDV always better?

No, a higher declared value only raises your premium unless your car is actually worth that much. Keep it close to the car's current market price so a theft or write-off claim pays fairly without you paying too much.

Can I keep my no-claim bonus if I switch insurer?

Usually yes, because the no-claim bonus belongs to you, not the policy, so it moves with you to a new insurer. Share the renewal notice or bonus certificate from the old policy, and the new insurer applies the same discount.

What happens if I miss my car insurance renewal date?

Your cover stops the moment the policy expires, and driving then is illegal. A short break may still let you renew after an inspection, but a longer gap usually wipes out the no-claim bonus you had built up.

What documents do I need to renew car insurance?

You usually need your old policy number, the car's registration details, and a valid licence. If you are switching insurer or claiming a no-claim bonus from another policy, keep that policy or its certificate ready too.

Key Takeaways

● Compare the cover type before the price. Third-party is the legal minimum, while comprehensive adds protection for your own car.

● IDV sets your payout ceiling and NCB sets your discount. Check both at every renewal, not just when you first buy.

● Pick add-ons by what each one pays for. Match them to your car's age and where you usually drive.

● Renewal is a fresh comparison, not a rubber stamp. Look at the IDV again, carry over the NCB, and compare quotes before the old policy expires.

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