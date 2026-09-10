Jean Chalopin on Why “Continuity in Change” Defines a Life Spanning Cartoons, Banking, and Biotech

Ask Jean Chalopin to sum up a career that produced Inspector Gadget, a French-Japanese space opera (Ulysses 31), and now a longevity-science venture, and he reaches for a slogan he attributes to Georges Pompidou: changes within continuity.

A documentary about him, arriving on French television this November, is built around the idea of his “thousand lives.” Chalopin gently resists the plural.

“It’s the same life,” he says. “It’s actually just the evolution of one life. Seen from the outside, it could probably look like different lives, but it’s clearly not the case — there have been many changes, but always in continuity. And it is precisely because we have only one life that we need to populate it with as many ‘mini-lives’ as possible."

That single thread, followed across more than 60 years, runs from a young man who wanted to write novels to a 76-year-old entrepreneur mapping the biology of human aging. The costumes change. The person underneath does not.

How Jean Chalopin found television

Chalopin, born in the Paris suburbs (France), on May 31, 1950, did not set out to build a cartoon empire. He set out to write.

“At first, I wanted to be a writer, a novelist. Later, in my early teens, I became fascinated by stage plays and theaters and spent hours reading or attending plays. Television was barely existent at that time in France,” he says.

The path bent through advertising and many small jobs to survive, to commercials and edutainment, where he first began writing and producing some fiction, and then arrived at animation, a medium he describes with an engineer’s practicality and a poet’s affection. It let him work “day and night, winter and summer, without being subjected to the weather.” More than that, it gave his stories somewhere to live.

“It’s more as a storyteller at the beginning that I started to go into that career,” he says. He likes to describe the blank start of any project as “a large blank canvas on which nothing is written.” That image, a career and a life as an open canvas, is as close as Chalopin comes to a personal philosophy.

See also: ‘Zero Tolerance Policy for Terrorism’: What Ajit Doval Said in Discovery+ Documentary on Operation Sindoor

In 1971 he founded DIC, the French studio that would grow into one of the most prolific producers of children’s animation in the world. Its early breakthroughs, the French-Japanese co-productions Ulysses 31 and The Mysterious Cities of Gold, proved that European animation could reach a global audience. Then came the show that made his name a permanent fixture of pop culture.

The cartoon years: creating without a net

Inspector Gadget premiered in September 1983, co-created by Jean Chalopin with Andy Heyward and Bruno Bianchi. It was one of the first DIC series brought to American syndication and, in Chalopin’s telling, one of the rare shows built entirely from imagination rather than from an existing toy, book, or film.

“Inspector Gadget is a pure creation,” he says. “Imagined from scratch.”

That distinction matters to him, because most of the industry ran the other way. Networks, he says, were reluctant to gamble on anything unproven. Care Bears came from greeting cards. M.A.S.K. came from toys. The Real Ghostbusters came from a movie. The pattern was always more or less the same — a known quantity, “a show that had been done in the past, was successful.” In reality, very few executives take too much risk on an unknown or freshly developed property.