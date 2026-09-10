Jean Chalopin on Why “Continuity in Change” Defines a Life Spanning Cartoons, Banking, and Biotech

Ask Jean Chalopin to sum up a career that produced Inspector Gadget, a French-Japanese space opera (Ulysses 31), and now a longevity-science venture, and he reaches for a slogan he attributes to Georges Pompidou: changes within continuity.
A documentary about him, arriving on French television this November, is built around the idea of his “thousand lives.” Chalopin gently resists the plural.
“It’s the same life,” he says. “It’s actually just the evolution of one life. Seen from the outside, it could probably look like different lives, but it’s clearly not the case — there have been many changes, but always in continuity. And it is precisely because we have only one life that we need to populate it with as many ‘mini-lives’ as possible."
That single thread, followed across more than 60 years, runs from a young man who wanted to write novels to a 76-year-old entrepreneur mapping the biology of human aging. The costumes change. The person underneath does not.
Chalopin, born in the Paris suburbs (France), on May 31, 1950, did not set out to build a cartoon empire. He set out to write.
“At first, I wanted to be a writer, a novelist. Later, in my early teens, I became fascinated by stage plays and theaters and spent hours reading or attending plays. Television was barely existent at that time in France,” he says.
The path bent through advertising and many small jobs to survive, to commercials and edutainment, where he first began writing and producing some fiction, and then arrived at animation, a medium he describes with an engineer’s practicality and a poet’s affection. It let him work “day and night, winter and summer, without being subjected to the weather.” More than that, it gave his stories somewhere to live.
“It’s more as a storyteller at the beginning that I started to go into that career,” he says. He likes to describe the blank start of any project as “a large blank canvas on which nothing is written.” That image, a career and a life as an open canvas, is as close as Chalopin comes to a personal philosophy.
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In 1971 he founded DIC, the French studio that would grow into one of the most prolific producers of children’s animation in the world. Its early breakthroughs, the French-Japanese co-productions Ulysses 31 and The Mysterious Cities of Gold, proved that European animation could reach a global audience. Then came the show that made his name a permanent fixture of pop culture.
Inspector Gadget premiered in September 1983, co-created by Jean Chalopin with Andy Heyward and Bruno Bianchi. It was one of the first DIC series brought to American syndication and, in Chalopin’s telling, one of the rare shows built entirely from imagination rather than from an existing toy, book, or film.
“Inspector Gadget is a pure creation,” he says. “Imagined from scratch.”
That distinction matters to him, because most of the industry ran the other way. Networks, he says, were reluctant to gamble on anything unproven. Care Bears came from greeting cards. M.A.S.K. came from toys. The Real Ghostbusters came from a movie. The pattern was always more or less the same — a known quantity, “a show that had been done in the past, was successful.” In reality, very few executives take too much risk on an unknown or freshly developed property.
“This was not easy at all, but thanks to that, we had a much broader creative freedom,” he says. The work he treasures most is the work nobody guaranteed.
This broader creative freedom, beyond Inspector Gadget, made possible series like Bot’s Master — the first TV series in 3D, co-produced with film-maker Avi Arad.
One of his favorite examples is one that never came from a toy line or a studio note at all. Years later, when his wife was pregnant with their son, Chalopin began writing The Twins of Destiny, the story of two children, one Asian in appearance and one European, born at the same moment under the same moon and bound to a legend about the end of the Qing dynasty.
Working on these series, “once the imagination is let to flow freely, the characters speak to me as they move through their adventures. It was absolutely something that brought me joy to write every day,” he says. The series found a particularly devoted audience in France and Australia. He had wanted to write novels; instead, his stories became television sagas.
By the late 1980s the canvas turned again. In 1987 Chalopin sold his stake in DIC and founded a second studio, Créativité et Développement, but kept writing and producing. Around the same period he relocated to the Bahamas, where, over the following decades, he built a second career in finance and banking. For a man who had spent more than fifteen years turning blank pages into television, moving into financial services looked, from the outside, like a hard break. He does not see it that way.
The move, in his telling, was less a departure than a change of medium. Running DIC had already made him an entrepreneur as much as a storyteller — someone who had to raise money, build teams across three continents, structure deals, and carry the risk on every project he backed. Finance, he says, simply asked the same questions in a different language: where is the value, who is going to build it, and how do you make something durable enough to outlast the idea that started it. He approached it the way he approached a new series — learning the field from the ground up and trusting that the underlying instinct would carry over.
He treats that period the way he treats every stage: as one more room in the same house, not a different building. The entrepreneur and the writer, in his account, are the same instinct expressed in different materials.
Where he once turned imagination into series and films, he now turned it toward ventures in the physical world — companies and institutions rather than characters and scripts.
What stayed constant was the appetite for building. Each new venture, in his account, was another blank canvas: the same reflex to start from almost nothing and make something that could stand on its own.
What captures Chalopin now sits a long way from a storyboard. His current focus, a project he calls Bio Horizon, treats human aging itself as something that can be understood, mapped, and improved. The reasoning is characteristically direct.
“I’m 76 now, so maybe I understand aging a little better than I did when I was 30,” he laughs. “A lot of people work very hard all their life, and their goal is to at some point retire and enjoy. But then age comes, with its menu of pain and diseases, and things change. Healthy aging is what matters more than almost anything else.”
He talks fluently about the science. He cites the Hayflick limit, the cap on how many times a human dividing cell can divide before it stops, first described by biologist Leonard Hayflick in 1961. He points to Jeanne Calment, the French supercentenarian who lived to 122, as proof of how far the human ceiling can stretch. His interest is less in adding empty years than in the quality of the ones people already have.
Bio Horizon’s ambition is to build a “health mapping” of the individual, drawing on genetic profiles and biomarkers gathered, where possible, from something as simple as saliva and urine, in order to catch problems before they arrive. For Chalopin, the phrase “aging treated as a disease” is an optimist’s rallying point rather than a grim one: name the problem, and you can begin to solve it.
That optimism is not sentimental. Asked whether the venture is charity or business, he gives an entrepreneur’s answer.
“If it’s not able to generate profit, it will not survive,” he says. “You can have donations at the beginning, but to build anything sustainably, a clinic, hospital or R&D centert, you need to be profitable. Otherwise you cannot pay the key staff needed, doctors, nurses, and also the equipment.” The goal, he says, is not in itself to get rich but to stay financially in good standing at all time, “because that’s the only way to keep a company going and growing.”
For all the talk of cells and biomarkers, Chalopin has not put down the pen. He is writing again, this time with his daughter, the composer Tanis Chalopin, who already reimagined the Inspector Gadget theme for a 2023 video game.
Their new project, Milu’s World, follows an emperor penguin from Antarctica who travels the globe making friends among 52 different animals. It runs to 52 short episodes, built for preschoolers, released weekly on a children’s YouTube channel starting around September.
The instinct behind it is the same one that shaped his 1980s work.
“I think that children programs can offer a great vehicle to educate children, to guide them, establish moral values, if used properly” he says, pointing to the quiet lessons folded into The Twins of Destiny and Ulysses 31.
Education, in fact, is where his cartoon self and his technology self meet most clearly. He speaks with real feeling about the roughly 300 million children worldwide who lack access to schooling, and about artificial intelligence as a tool that could reach them affordably. “It could help children,” he says. “All that can change.”
Chalopin resists the “new era” framing that interviewers reach for. “Very often people say, oh, what is your new era or new thing,” he says. “For me, it’s continuity in change. You change, but you continue, because the essence of who I am is the same.”
The interest in imagining a future, he says, was there when he was 15 or 16 years old. The difference now is capability: the tools, the resources, and the hard-won lessons that let him carry ideas from imagination into something real.
The man who wrote a space-faring Ulysses and a gadget-armed detective was always drawn to the future. His work now on the biology of aging and on AI-assisted learning springs from that same curiosity, carrying the same person onto a larger canvas. “I want to be part of that fantastic change we’re going to have,” he says. Cartoons, finance, biotech: for Chalopin, three chapters of a single story, told by the same hand.
[GP/KS]
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