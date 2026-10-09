Things Worth Knowing to Send Parcel to India

Whichever service you go with, shipping from UK to India rarely costs the same for any two parcels. A few things decide the final price:

Volumetric weight: a big but light box can end up pricier than a small, heavy one.

What's inside: vitamins, protein bars, or baby food, for instance, are only allowed up to 2 kg combined. Otherwise, Indian customs treats the shipment as commercial.

The recipient's documents: without a copy of their passport, the parcel won't clear customs.

Delivery takes 9–14 days in transit. Weekends and Indian public holidays can add a day or two to that window, so it's a good idea to leave some buffer if the parcel has to arrive by a specific date.

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Does Customs Change the Price?

Gift parcels valued up to ₹5000 (roughly £50) can be exempt from duty, while anything that looks commercial gets taxed at 30–50% of the declared value, no matter what it weighs. So declaring the contents honestly isn't just a formality. It's what keeps the parcel from getting stuck at customs. Duties and taxes are paid by the recipient in India, not the sender in the UK.

Real Tips from People Who've Shipped Before

If you're going for a cheap parcel from UK to India, there are a few tricks that actually work. First, weigh your box and don't leave space inside it. That leftover volume is usually what eats into your budget. Second, drop it off at a partner point (DHL, Royal Mail or DPD) instead of booking a DPD home pick-up – usually the cheaper option. Third, sign-up promo codes worth up to £5 off pop up fairly often, at least at Meest.

The drop-off network isn't just London. You'll find a nearby point in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield or Bradford too, so you're not stuck trekking across town.

Send Parcel to India from UK Cheap, Step by Step

To keep the process stress-free, just follow this order:

Pack the box, checking the contents against the banned items list – phones, laptops, jewellery and alcohol can't be sent to India. Weigh the parcel and note down the dimensions, so the price doesn't get recalculated on you later. Pick a delivery method – drop the box off at a partner location or book it online and print the label yourself. Upload the recipient's documents (passport or Aadhaar) – the upload link gets sent within 15 minutes of payment. Track the parcel using the number that starts with CV on the tracking page.

Everything runs online and takes barely any time at all.

Is There a Perfect Option?

Finding the right balance between price and speed is basically the cheapest way to send parcel to India. Usually the best value comes from combining a standard (non-express) rate with a drop-off shipment. That's the typical route a parcel takes through Meest's network. Local delivery inside the country is handled by partner operator Delhivery, so the parcel reaches the recipient even in more remote areas.

In the end, sending a parcel to India from the UK today comes down to picking the right rate and having a couple of documents sorted. Not some complicated logistics puzzle.

[NGgp/VS]

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