“Bhai, Shoes Lega?” Uttarakhand Man Gifts Shoes to Rain-Soaked Delivery Worker, Netizens Shower Applause and Appreciation

A SMALL ACT OF KINDNESS, however fleeting, can leave a mark that lasts much longer than the moment itself — and a viral video from Uttarakhand is proof of just that. A video circulating on Instagram shows a man named Aman Sharma calling out to a delivery worker from his balcony, then walking downstairs to hand him something unexpected: a brand-new pair of Adidas shoes. The delivery worker, who was cycling through the rain in nothing but his slippers, had no idea his day was about to change. The video clip has now gone viral, resonating with thousands who see it as a wonderful example of how small acts of kindness can impact someone.

Viral Video Shows Man Giving Shoes to Delivery Worker

The video opens with a text overlay explaining that Aman Sharma gave away his new footwear because the delivery worker needed it more than he did.

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CCTV footage of the incident shows Sharma calling out to a delivery worker from his balcony and asking if he wanted a pair of shoes. He tells the worker that the footwear is new Adidas shoes. The delivery worker, who appears to be riding a bicycle and wearing slippers, stops outside the building. Sharma then comes downstairs and gives him the shoes.

The video shows the delivery worker examining the footwear before riding away on his bicycle.

Explaining the gesture, Sharma said the man worked as a Zepto delivery worker and appeared to be soaked in the rain without a raincoat. “He had no raincoat, so he was wet, and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time on his cycle... he had worn slippers. So I just gave him my shoes,” Sharma said.

Social Media Reacts To Man Giving Shoes to Delivery Worker

The kind gesture received widespread appreciation from social media users, with many praising Sharma for helping the delivery worker and brightening his day. Some also applauded him for keeping the delivery worker’s identity private and treating him with respect.

“Seeing the delivery boy in slippers, a man gifted him his new Adidas shoes. This incident from Uttarakhand has truly won hearts. Humanity is still alive!” one user commented.

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A second user praised how Sharma treated the delivery worker with respect, as he didn't just toss the shoes from the balcony but instead handed them politely. “Best part: he didn't throw them from there,” the comment read.

Another wrote, “Kindness is the greatest gift one can give or receive.”

A third user recalled a similar incident that happened at his house, writing, “A ragpicker came to my house asking for old clothes and recyclable things. While talking to him, I noticed that he kept looking at my Nike shoes. I don't know what came over me at that moment, but I took them off and offered them to him. The happiness on his face was something I'll never forget. Sometimes, we don't realise how much something means to someone else until we choose to give it away.”

Another person praised Sharma for his small gesture, writing, “You have done a wonderful job. Doing something like this brings a deeper sense of happiness from within than what the other person feels, and it makes the whole day feel great. You should create videos that inspire others.”

(Edited by Agniva Ray)