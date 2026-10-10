The Migration Data Now Backs Ari Rastegar's Original Austin Thesis

In April 2021, Forbes ran a profile of Ari Rastegar under the headline: "The Oracle Of Austin." Rastegar's argument was that Austin wasn't a destination so much as a template.

In the piece, Rastegar said: "Austin was our prototype to establish and then expand around the Sun Belt," and named Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix, Raleigh, and Tampa as the cities he expected to follow the same pattern. The claim required some faith at the time. The dominant narrative in early 2021 was that the pandemic was emptying out dense metros in favor of small towns and suburbs, not accelerating growth in fast-growing Sun Belt cities. Austin's tech-hub reputation was still mostly aspirational. Home prices hadn't yet detached from the rest of Texas.

Five years is enough time to check what actually happened.

What the Census Numbers Show

Start with the region rather than the city. Between July 2020 and July 2024, the American South gained just under 2.7 million net domestic migrants, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data by Hamilton Zanze, the real estate investment firm. Florida picked up 810,000 of them. North Carolina added 384,000, South Carolina 300,000, Tennessee 237,000. Nine of the ten states with the largest population gains over the prior year had no or low individual income taxes, a pattern that predates the pandemic but accelerated through it.

Austin's own numbers track the regional story closely. The metro area added 267,251 residents between 2020 and 2024, pushing its population past 2.5 million and into 25th place among the largest metros in the country, according to Community Impact's analysis of Census data released in March 2025. Domestic migration accounted for roughly half that growth. International arrivals and natural increase split the rest.

See Also: Migration is Not a Crisis or a Cure-all. It Just Needs to be Managed

Texas's Migration Slowdown

However, the most recent Census release, covering the year ending July 2025, shows a slowdown for Texas compared to other Sun Belt states. Domestic migration into Texas fell to 67,299 people, down from 86,067 the year before and well off the 2022 peak of 218,840, according to a Community Impact analysis of the new Vintage 2025 estimates published in February 2026. International migration fell even more sharply, from 354,864 to 167,475, as federal immigration enforcement tightened. Texas still gained 391,243 residents overall in 2025, a 1.2% growth rate, but that growth increasingly comes from births outweighing deaths rather than people moving in from somewhere else.

This trend of slowing growth in his home state has led Ari Rastegar to expand his investment aperture to other Sun Belt states beyond Texas and the city of Austin.

Is the Slowdown Cyclical or a Ceiling?

Lloyd Potter, the Texas state demographer, has been tracking this shift as closely as anyone. Potter said: "I think the implication is our economic growth isn't probably going to be as hearty as what we've seen historically," and that "people are a little skittish in terms of moving and doing anything drastic." The well of potential Texas transplants "has run relatively dry for now," Potter said, a line that points to a temporary trough tied to economic caution rather than a hard limit on Texas's appeal.

Potter also offered a more forgiving read of what slower growth means locally: it gives fast-growing regions room to "catch up" on infrastructure that outpaced services during the pandemic surge. Not every economist shares his optimism about the timeline. Dallas Fed economist Pia Orrenius has said the immigration-driven piece of the slowdown will "be really bear watching," a reminder that federal policy, not just economic sentiment, is now doing real work in the migration numbers. Between Potter's cyclical read and Orrenius's caution, the honest summary is that nobody with access to the data is calling this a ceiling. They're calling it a pause with more than one cause.

The Tech Anchors Arrived

Rastegar's second prediction was narrower and easier to verify: that major technology and manufacturing companies would treat Austin's growth as durable enough to build permanent infrastructure around, not just entertain during an economic boom.

The subsequent record is well documented. Tesla moved its corporate headquarters from California to Austin in 2021 and put more than $1 billion into its Gigafactory there. Samsung announced a $17 billion semiconductor plant in nearby Taylor the same year, a project expected to employ more than 2,000 people. Oracle had already opened a $1.2 billion Austin campus in 2018 with plans for 10,000 eventual employees, and both Meta and Apple expanded their local footprints through 2022, according to a timeline compiled by Bramlett Partners.

None of that investment depended on Rastegar's call. But a semiconductor plant such as Samsung’s is a decade-long commitment, not a two-year bet on a hot market. Companies don't sink billions into fixed infrastructure because a city looked good in a single news cycle; they do it when the underlying labor market, tax environment, and population trend look durable enough to plan around.

A Cooling Market, Not a Reversal

Austin's real estate market has spent the last two years absorbing the excess that a rapid boom leaves behind. Home sales in the region fell 3.2% in 2025, and the median regional price dropped 2.4% year over year to $435,000, according to a Central Texas housing report cited by CultureMap Austin. Within Austin proper, prices held closer to flat: down just 0.6% to a $550,000 median in December.

That's a correction, and a modest one. Research advisor Vaike O'Grady said the market has moved from "urgency" to "adjustment," with 2026 expected to bring further affordability gains rather than the kind of contraction that would suggest the growth story had broken down.

Five Years Later

Rastegar Capital's own footprint has grown alongside the region it bet on early. According to an Austin Monthly profile of Rastegar in 2022, the firm operated in 38 cities across 12 Sun Belt states and seven asset classes, backed by public pension funds, insurance companies, and firefighter pension associations.

"The Oracle of Austin" was, in 2021, a nickname built mostly on conviction. Four years of Census data, several billion dollars of committed tech-sector capital, a housing market that cooled without breaking, and the state's own demographer describing the migration slowdown as cyclical rather than structural all point the same direction.

Migration to Texas has slowed from its pandemic peak, and no one serious is calling the current market a boom. But the core wager, that Sun Belt migration was a durable shift rather than a pandemic anomaly, is no longer a prediction. It's a five-year trend with a Census Bureau paper trail, and Rastegar's firm has spent the years since building directly around the pattern he described.

[NGgp/VS]

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