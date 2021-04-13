Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Modern Retelling Of Mahabharata You Should Read
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Modern Retelling Of Mahabharata You Should Read

The tale of love, betrayal, and self-realization has been revisited by US-based author-translator Manjula Tekal in her new book 'Devayani'

0
Mahabharata
A pre-Rigvedic prelude to the colossal epic of 'Mahabharata', is the intriguing story of Yayati, an ancestor of the Kaurava princes and the emperor of Aryavarta, and Devayani, his wife and the daughter of sage Shukracharya. Wikimediacoomons

While the term ‘Mahabharata’ usually evokes stories of Kauravas, Pandavas, and their affiliate mythological characters, the largely-obscured tale of their ancestors Yayati and Devayani pre-dates the main narrative by several generations and has much insight to offer into Indian mythology. The tale of love, betrayal, and self-realization has been revisited by US-based author-translator Manjula Tekal in her new book ‘Devayani’.

A pre-Rigvedic prelude to the colossal epic of ‘Mahabharata’, is the intriguing story of Yayati, an ancestor of the Kaurava princes and the emperor of Aryavarta, and Devayani, his wife and the daughter of sage Shukracharya. The book narrates how the demon princess Sharmishtha became Devayani’s servant and then her rival, and why Yayati had to ask his children to make the ultimate sacrifice — to give up their youth for him. The ancient couple was also parents to Yadu, who gave rise to Yaduvansha, from which Krishna descended.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

A deeply-researched peek into an ancient tale, ‘Devayani’ takes you on a journey through infatuation, lust, jealousy, rage, betrayal, love, and wisdom. It is published by Garuda Prakashan and makes for a recommended read for those interested in learning Mahabharata’s backstory.

“Yayati and Devayani are remembered today only because they were the forebears of Pandavas and Kauravas many, many generations ago. That was even before ‘Rigveda’ was written. So, in some sense, what has come to us as our culture, scriptures, it has, and Puranas started with them,” the author told IANSlife.Surprised upon a general lack of knowledge about the characters, specifically Devayani, Tekal has lived with them for over two years now. “I am surprised when I realize that many people don’t know her! And pleased that they can discover her through me,” she says.

Mahabharata
The ancient couple was also parents to Yadu, who gave rise to Yaduvansha, from which Krishna descended. Wikimediacommons

Speaking about the contemporary relevance of the colloquially articulated book, Tekal says: “Human emotions are constant. Despite the momentous change that must have occurred through the millennia that separates Devayani’s time from today, people still feel the same today as they did then. I know people relate to these characters as though they are contemporary from the comments and feedback I have received from my readers.”

Adding, “I discovered Puranas while writing the book. I had the impression that Puranas were a bunch of old stories that are anachronistic. But I found to my delight that there are many stories instructive to the modern reader. The book, ‘Devayani’ is cast in a contemporary idiom and is eminently relatable.”

What are the characters’ key takeaways for the author?

“The highlights of the characters as I see it are, first and foremost, they are all human, with all the human foibles and weaknesses. That said, there is a core of values and grace that ennobles them all. Devayani is unfailingly loyal and true to her own feelings. She has constancy, and she goes on against all odds.”

Mahabharata
A deeply-researched peek into an ancient tale, ‘Devayani’ takes you on a journey through infatuation, lust, jealousy, rage, betrayal, love, and wisdom. Wikimediacommons

Yayati also has human failings. He wants to be loved. He seeks love from Devayani, first, and later, Sharmishtha. Devayani is conflicted, but Sharmishtha loves him back unreservedly. Yayati also wants to do and achieve many things, but all his longings and ambitions are cut short when he loses his youth. He begs his children for youth, which no father should do in a more forgiving world. But he does, and he is lucky enough to find a son that humors him and gives him what he needs. Yayati confers his kingdom upon his last son because he has taken his youth from him,” Tekla says.

ALSO READ: Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

“Sharmishtha is made out to be the epitome of love in popular culture. She is indeed very loving towards Yayati. Yayati is everything she has idealized in a man, and he is taken by her best friend and enemy. Is her love perhaps just a tinge actuated by jealousy and competitiveness? Regrettably, Devayani will never know the answer to that.

Sharmishtha knows that Shukracharya has warned Yayati against marrying her. She is overriding prudence, wisdom, and loyalty towards her best friend when she solicits Yayati’s love. And yet, she plays with fate and surrenders to her love. Sharmishtha is a fascinating character study,” she concludes. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleDebunking Myths Related To Building Immunity Against Covid-19
Next articleTreat Your Dog With These Easy Recipes This Summer

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more
Lead Story

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Israeli researchers has identified new drug candidates from probiotic Kefir yogurt that may combat pathogenic bacteria and treat various inflammatory conditions,...
Read more

Can Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We people are continually barraged with media that squeezes us to purchase fresher and trendier garments, just to discard them when they...
Read more

Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations in the business and professional services, retail and hospitality, financial, healthcare, and high technology were the top targets of cybercriminals in 2020, said...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Reveals Correlations To Six Unhealthy Eating Behaviors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviors. The study found six key themes...
Read more

Top Web Hosting Solutions In India For Small Businesses 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As important as Small businesses are for the economy, they often lose out in the long run because they lack the infrastructure like online...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada