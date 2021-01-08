Saturday, January 9, 2021
Modi Government To Publicize 42 Reforms It Brought In
Modi Government To Publicize 42 Reforms It Brought In

Initiatives to counter the alleged "negative campaign"

Government Reforms
Government to publicise 42 reforms it has brought. IANS

The Narendra Modi government has come up with a list of 42 big reforms or initiatives it has brought after coming to power in 2014 for the betterment of the country. The government has decided to publicize these reforms and initiatives to counter the alleged “negative campaign”.

The new agriculture laws that have triggered protests by farmers are among the list of 42 initiatives. Apart from that, some other initiatives that made to the list are an abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, GST, Triple Talaq, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, among others.

The government has faced criticism over issues like the farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act. The government has also faced criticism over bringing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

Initially, the government sought a five-page presentation from all the ministries on the reforms or initiatives carried out by its departments in the last six years, which have made positive differences in the lives of the common people.

The government has directed to give details on what exactly is the reform, who has benefited from it, how long has the reform been in discussion and if it is implemented, and if not then when can it be finalized.

Government Reforms
The NDA government came to power for the first time in May 2014 and is in its second term since 2019. Pinterest

Sources said that these presentations were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), especially to the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Further, the ministries have been directed to send regular updates to the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the PM.

The NDA government came to power for the first time in May 2014 and is in its second term since 2019.

After a massive exercise, a list of 42 reforms and initiatives were finalized. The ministries were thereafter directed to send the details of these reforms to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so that they could be publicized.

Few other initiatives that made the list of 42 are Skill India under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ujala scheme under the Ministry of Power, Udan under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, labor code under the Ministry of Labour, the National Education Policy under the Ministry of Education and ‘Beti Bacho Beti Padao’, among other big-ticket policy decisions cutting across ministries and departments.

Sources said that the government feels that there is a negative campaign going on against it despite making reforms and bringing new initiatives for the betterment of the country. (IANS)

