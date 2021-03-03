Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Much More Needs To Be Written On Kashmir: Ashish Kaul
Lead StoryOutswinger

Much More Needs To Be Written On Kashmir: Ashish Kaul

It will also give you an insight into iconic battles I fought and witnessed among major media houses

0
Kashmir
Kashmir Dal Lake. Pixabay

He always thought of his best-selling book ‘Refugee Camp’ as a celluloid spectacle, a story of Kashmir’s living tragedy, but aware of the cinematic challenges, author Ashish Kaul first wanted to establish the validity and acceptance of the story. “Therefore, the Herculean effort of reverse engineering Refugee Camp into a book format, and now a play.”

The play, based on the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in face of militant Islam was staged recently in Delhi. Serving as yet another ‘testing ground’ before the film adaptation, Kaul said it happened even as he was completing the bound script with dialogues for cinematic adaptation. Considering the challenge to direct the play during the peak of lockdown, the author roped in the capital-based theatre group Saksham Arts. “The group’s founder, Sunil Rawat supported front line direction till I could get to Delhi,” said Kaul.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Though originally planned to have its debut run in Bhopal, the author after the production’s success in Delhi now plans to take it to several major cities including Jammu, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

Stressing that his work takes a hard look at the injustice faced by the Valley’s Pandits, he added, “Everyone must know that when 31 years ago, Kashmir was burning and minorities were being terrorized, the government and civil society turned their heads away. Even after three decades, we cannot move freely there and are forced to celebrate our festivals under security cover.”

Kashmir
Kashmir- The snow valley. Pixabay

Even his debut directorial film ‘Streedesh — the forgotten women of Kashmir’ is set to premiere on March 8 at the Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGCA), Kaul feels that ‘Refugee Camp’ is a kaleidoscope of justice, equality, and a sense of belonging. “Four reprints were sold out in under 90 days.”

ALSO READ: An Insightful Travelogue ‘This World Below Zero Fahrenheit: Travels In The Kashmir Valley’

Also the author of ‘Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir’, the author feels that though several major books have been written extensively on Kashmir in the past 15 years, much more needs to come out. “We must learn to differentiate between literature created to gain sympathy and the historically accurate one. Over the past few years, one has also witnessed an effort to legitimize terror and separatist movements. It is almost fashionable to peddle stories of the Muslim majority’s sufferings at the hands of defense forces.”

For someone who has had long innings in the media at senior positions, Kaul now plans to write a book ‘The Inside Story’. “I played a key role in establishing the current media landscape in India, be it DTH, the 20-20 format in cricket, etc. It would be interesting to take the readers on a never before the journey of the politics of media and what I went through into launching some of the greatest media products of our times. It will also give you an insight into iconic battles I fought and witnessed among major media houses. Apart from this, I am also giving final touches to the story of the greatest con man – the legendary Natwar Lal.” (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAbout 5K Indians Stalking Their Partners Via Mobile Spyware
Next articleThis Is How Apple Takes Care Of Your Hearing

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more
Lead Story

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to...
Read more
Lead Story

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

NewsGram Desk - 0
While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

7 Tips On How To Always Wake Up On Time In College

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Grace Johnson Many students complain that waking up early to go to classes seems to be getting more and more difficult day by day....
Read more

US Based OAC To Make The World’s First Space Hotel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a space enthusiast, there is more exciting news as a US-based space construction company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is planning to...
Read more

Gut Instinct To Figure Out Between Fake And Genuine Reviews

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While booking a hotel online, travelers should trust their gut instinct rather than relying on computer algorithms to figure out between fake and genuine...
Read more

Study: Customized Diets Could Be Key To Optimizing Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle changes and customized diets could be key to optimizing mental health, a new study suggests. The study indicates that significant customized diets and...
Read more

Study: One In Four People, Maybe Living With Some Degree Of Hearing Loss By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide, or one in four people, maybe living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, and at least 700...
Read more

Rare India: Commit To A Life That Puts Planet And People First

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Climate crisis is real, and the travel industry is affected in so many ways that there is an immediate need to address how...
Read more

World Wildlife Day: Here Are Some Wildlife Sanctuaries Worth Visiting

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With millions of species breathing on earth, the world celebrates Wildlife Day today, March 3, to raise awareness of global flora and fauna. There...
Read more

Study: The Use Of Digital Devices Changes How Children Perceive The World

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It appears that the use of digital devices changes how children perceive the world as a new study has found that pre-schoolers who frequently...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Juul Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
JUUL Pods on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Keluaran Sydney on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada