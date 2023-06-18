Bridging the gap between Indian and international pop culture

How has Comic Con India played a pivotal role in shaping and fuelling the growing fascination with pop culture in the country?



Jatin: We absolutely have played a crucial role in fuelling this by providing a space for fans to connect and share their passion for various fandoms. Our shows came to life at a time when social media, streaming was coming to life and booming, in a way things aligned perfectly.

It also opened doors for so many IP holders to showcase themselves to Indian audiences and CCI was the best platform for them to do so. Our shows and the larger community digitally, are a space for fandoms to establish and grow, you'll find fans of almost everything in pop culture at our events and as part of our digital community.



What are some notable trends or developments in the Indian pop culture scene that can be attributed to the influence of Comic Con India?



Jatin: Arguably, one of the biggest developments that we influenced was the growth of licensed merchandise, it simply did not exist when we started off, we proved to IP holders via the success of our shows that there was a massive gap in this space.

Fans in India rightfully deserved the same level of fan service that fans in say Europe or North America receive. Additionally, we also provided our events as a testing platform for many International brands (publishers, merchandisers, studios, etc) to test out the Indian market and then roll out their products/services in the country.