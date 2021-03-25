Thursday, March 25, 2021
Muslim Women Must Be Freed From ‘Burqa’ Like Triple Talaq: UP Minister

A day earlier, the minister had written to the Ballia district magistrate, complaining that he is facing difficulties in discharging his duties due to loudspeakers at mosques and said the volume should be fixed according to the court orders

After objecting to ‘azaan’, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has now said the Muslim women will be ‘freed’ from the practice of wearing ‘burqa’, which he described as an evil custom and compared it to the banned triple talaq.

A day earlier, the minister had written to the Ballia district magistrate, complaining that he is facing difficulties in discharging his duties due to loudspeakers at mosques and said the volume should be fixed according to the court orders.

“Muslim women will be freed from ‘burqa’ like triple talaq. There will come a time when they will get rid of it. There are many Muslim countries where ‘burqa’ is banned,” Shukla told reporters.

Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs minister, said ‘burqa’ is ‘inhuman and evil custom’ and added that those with progressive thinking are shunning it and not pressing for its use.

Commenting on his letter to the district magistrate in which he raised objection to the volume of loudspeakers at the mosque near his house, the minister said that those having problems should dial ‘112’ and inform police about it, adding if proper steps are not taken, he will decide further course of action.

“Namaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship), and discharging government duties,” Shukla had said in the letter, referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency. (IANS/KR)

