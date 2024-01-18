Odisha model, ecosystem services incentive and the way forward to mainstreaming millets

Mainstreaming Millets:- When the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, it started conversations around these so-called forgotten foods — high in nutrition and dietary fibre, but with relatively lower carbon and water footprint than wheat and rice. Despite traditional millets being easy to grow without chemical fertilisers and pesticides, farmers are still not enthusiastic about taking up their cultivation.



The overall production of traditional ragi (finger millet) in India was 1.59 million tonnes in 2022-23 against the 1.7 million tonnes in 2021-22. Compared to the emerging hybrid varieties, the production of traditional varieties is low. “We do not have a large ragi production,” attests Sachin Jain from Vikas Samvad, an organisation in Madhya Pradesh working on issues of child health and food security.



Farmers sell millets mostly to middlemen, but do not benefit much even as urban health-conscious consumers pay high prices when buying them. “We need to optimise the processing of millets from harvesting to procurement and distribution,” says Jain, while suggesting that the millet ecosystem should be more decentralised with panchayats involved in policy decisions.



"The government appears to have good intentions to increase millets demand for the benefit of farmers as well as consumers. To achieve this, the first step would be to increase the public procurement of millets. However, at present, government procurement of pearl millet and sorghum is only 1 to 3% of their total domestic production, as compared to 45 to 70% for wheat and rice. The situation of finger millet is a bit better, with about 15% of the total production being procured by government agencies. It is good news that the government has planned to procure more than two million tonnes of millets during 2023-24, however coordinated efforts between Central and state governments will be needed to achieve this," reads an opinion piece by ICRISAT researchers.



Developing high yielding hybrid varieties of millets is a way to ensure more production, but it comes at a cost. “As productivity increases, nutrition levels decrease,” Devinder Sharma, a food policy analyst and researcher of Indian agriculture, tells 101Reporters. He says a steep nutritional decline between 16 and 45% has been found in hybrid seeds, mostly developed by agricultural institutes and colleges.



“Copper is one of the essential minerals good for the body. Some of the hybrid varieties of millets have shown a significant fall in copper levels compared to the traditional millets,” he adds.