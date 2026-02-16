Is Nehru’s Hand Dirty in Forced Christian Conversion in Nagaland? Here Is the Historical Account

There have been many allegations in Parliament by the ruling party against Jawaharlal Nehru and how he handled certain matters. But it is not limited to Parliament. People on social media have also been a hub for many such controversies, ranging from claims about Mahatma Gandhi being gay to alleged affairs between Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten. Stories related to many incidents have always attracted public attention, such as theories about Subhas Chandra Bose not dying in a plane crash or Lala Lajpat Rai’s meeting with Subhas Chandra Bose. There are many incidents, allegations, and theories.

In a video shared by India Unravelled — a right wing youtube channel — one such story has been presented related to Jawaharlal Nehru and Harry Verrier Elwin. The video explains how Nagaland became a Christian-majority state with about 88% Christian population. How did this happen? How did a state with a tribal majority develop such a large Christian population?