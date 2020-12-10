Friday, December 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyUSA

NASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program

Nine men and nine women are the first groups of astronauts assigned

0
NASA
Workers near the top of the 160-meter Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in May 2020. VOA

NASA on Wednesday formally introduced 18 astronauts who will take part in the U.S. space agency’s new manned lunar program.

Nine men and nine women are the first groups of astronauts assigned to the Artemis program, half of whom have already flown into space. Two of the Artemis astronauts, Victor Glover and Kate Rubins, are currently serving on the International Space Station as part of the first full-fledged crew to fly aboard the privately owned SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The Artemis astronauts also include Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, who conducted the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year at the ISS.

Vice President Mike Pence, who led the introduction ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, hailed the Artemis astronauts as “the future of American space exploration – and that future is bright.”

ALSO READ: Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

The first Artemis mission, tentatively scheduled for next year, will be an unmanned test flight of NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System and its deep-space Orion capsule, which is designed to transport humans to the Moon and Mars.  If NASA achieves its goal of landing the first Artemis crew on the moon in 2024, it will be the first manned lunar mission since the end of the legendary Apollo program in 1972. (VOA)

Previous articleModerate COVID Can Lead Neurological Complications
Next articleDeforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Deforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000

NewsGram Desk - 0
Deforestation has wiped out 8% of the Amazon rainforest in just 18 years, according to a study released Tuesday. The swath of land destroyed between...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Moderate COVID Can Lead Neurological Complications

NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 can lead to a broad range of neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases, and more, even in moderate cases, say,...
Read more
India

Street Food Vendors Programme of Swiggy Will Benefit 36K

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors program that will benefit 36,000 people in 125 tier...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Deforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Deforestation has wiped out 8% of the Amazon rainforest in just 18 years, according to a study released Tuesday. The swath of land destroyed between...
Read more

NASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA on Wednesday formally introduced 18 astronauts who will take part in the U.S. space agency’s new manned lunar program. Nine men and nine women...
Read more

Moderate COVID Can Lead Neurological Complications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 can lead to a broad range of neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases, and more, even in moderate cases, say,...
Read more

Street Food Vendors Programme of Swiggy Will Benefit 36K

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors program that will benefit 36,000 people in 125 tier...
Read more

Ranveer Singh Talks About Completing 10 Years in Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood on Thursday, and looking back at his period of struggle he says the phase was not...
Read more

Walmart To Triple It’s Exports From India To $10B Each Year

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Walmart on Thursday announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. In a statement, Walmart...
Read more

ITC Hotels Will Help You Raise A Toast For 2021

India NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels will help you ring in 2021 in a grand style and raise a toast to the joy of new beginnings. Participate in...
Read more

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada