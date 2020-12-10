Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

India will now have access to a ubiquitous fabric of connectivity for millions of yet unconnected machines

0
Satellite Internet
Pixxel plans to have its satellite constellation up in sky by 2022. IANS

BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Digital India — starting with fishermen, farmers, and construction, mining, and logistics enterprises.

With this solution, India will now have access to a ubiquitous fabric of connectivity for millions of yet unconnected machines, sensors, and industrial IoT devices.

This new ‘Made in India’ solution, which is indigenously developed by Skylo, will connect with BSNL’s satellite ground infrastructure and provide PAN-India coverage, including the Indian seas. The coverage will be so vast that it will not leave any dark patch within the boundary of India, from Kashmir and Ladakh to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to the Northeast, including the Indian seas.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

P.K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL, said: “The solution is in line with BSNL’s vision to leverage technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customer segments.”

He further added: “Skylo would also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 and will be a big contributor in service to the nation.”

Parthasarathy Trivedi, CEO, and co-founder, Skylo, said: “For centuries, industries, including agriculture, railways, and fisheries, have been operating offline, and have not had the opportunity to take full advantage of the latest advancements in AI and IoT until today. This is the world’s first satellite-based NB-IoT network and I am proud to launch this capability in India to transform lives and our domestic industries.”

Satellite Internet
This new digital machine connectivity layer will serve as a complement to smartphone-centric mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Pixabay

Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board, said, “Successful POCs have already been conducted by BSNL and Skylo in India and we will soon approach various user groups before the New Year begins.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 5जी की समय पर लॉन्चिंग करने के लिए मिलकर काम करने की जरूरत : पीएम मोदी

This breakthrough announcement is very timely because it comes during the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress 2020. This new technology supports the Department of Telecom and NITI Aayog’s plan of bringing indigenous IoT connectivity to India’s core sectors. Examples of where this technology has already been tested successfully include Indian Railways and fishing vessels, enabling connected vehicles across India.

A small, smart, incredibly rugged box, the Skylo ‘User Terminal’ interfaces with sensors and transmits data to the Skylo Network and into people’s hands. The accompanying data platform provides an immersive and visual experience for industry-specific applications on mobile or desktop.

ALSO READ: Experts Says No Alcohol For 2 Months After Covid19 Vaccine

It gives users the ability to take immediate and appropriate action, no matter where they are. This new digital machine connectivity layer will serve as a complement to smartphone-centric mobile and Wi-Fi networks and covers India’s full geography to bring online new applications for the first time. (IANS)

Previous articleSore Eyes Are Vision-Based Indicator of COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Sore Eyes Are Vision-Based Indicator of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel Coronavirus, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of...
Read more
Business

Employees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

NewsGram Desk - 0
As organizations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware of how to contribute, a...
Read more
India

Storage Solution For Next-Generation Indian Gamers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a serious gamer in India, trying hands on the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will cost you 250GB...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Read more

Sore Eyes Are Vision-Based Indicator of COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel Coronavirus, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of...
Read more

Employees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As organizations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware of how to contribute, a...
Read more

Storage Solution For Next-Generation Indian Gamers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a serious gamer in India, trying hands on the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will cost you 250GB...
Read more

Second Edition of Odisha’s Eco Retreat Festival Begins

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The second edition of the Eco Retreat, Odisha Tourism's flagship three-month-long glamping festival, kick-started on Wednesday. Keeping in view last year's success and response, Odisha...
Read more

“Masala Lab”- Book Exploring Creative Culinary Experimentation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered why your grandmother threw a teabag into the pressure cooker while boiling chickpeas, or why she measured using the knuckle...
Read more

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada