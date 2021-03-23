Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NASA On A Mission To Explore Mars
Lead StoryScience & Technology

NASA On A Mission To Explore Mars

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration with a limited test flight duration of up to 31 days

0
Mars
The Red Planet will be explored by a mini-helicopter called Ingenuity. Pixabay

In a first, the Perseverance rover on Mars is set to deploy a mini-helicopter named Ingenuity that will fly and explore the Red Planet.

After dropping the debris shield, Perseverance will spend the next couple of days following the Ingenuity’s flight zone on Mars.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Away goes the debris shield, and here’s our first look at the helicopter. It’s stowed sideways, folded up, and locked in place, so there’s some reverse origami to do before I can set it down. First, though, I’ll be off to the designated “helipad,” a couple of days’ drive from here,” the rover team said in a tweet on Monday.

Mars
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is the first aircraft sent to another planet by mankind. Pixabay

NASA expects the first test flight of the four-pound, four-blade rotorcraft to come “no earlier than the first week of April”.

The teams operating Ingenuity and NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover have chosen the flight zone where the helicopter will attempt the first powered, controlled flights on another planet.

Perseverance — with Ingenuity attached to its belly-landed in Jezero Crater on February 18.

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration with a limited test flight duration of up to 31 days (30 Mars days, or sols).

“The rover will deploy the helicopter and provide environmental monitoring and imaging support. It also hosts Ingenuity’s base station, enabling communication with mission controllers on Earth,” according to NASA.

ALSO READ: NASA Turns To College Students To Design Suits For Next-Gen Astronauts

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is the first aircraft humanity has sent to another planet to attempt powered, controlled flight.

If its experimental flight test program succeeds, the data returned could benefit future explorations of the Red Planet — including those by astronauts — by adding the aerial dimension, which is not available today. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleThe biggest challenges of interracial marriages we’re tackling in 2021
Next articleKarnataka Launched GetCETgo Programme For KCET, JEE, NEET Candidates

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Where to Find the Best Chocolate in the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that isn’t a fan of chocolate. Chocolate has even earned its place as a major part of many...
Read more
Business

IObit Screen Recorder – Get HD Videos Without Watermark for Free

NewsGram Desk - 0
Want a free screen recorder to record high-definition videos while no watermark attached? Try IObit Screen Recorder today to enjoy a pleasant record process,...
Read more
Business

Tips to stream better on Netflix in 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the quarantine schedule and work from home, the streaming game is on! Rather than getting stuck in traffic for hours, you can use...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Where to Find the Best Chocolate in the World

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that isn’t a fan of chocolate. Chocolate has even earned its place as a major part of many...
Read more

IObit Screen Recorder – Get HD Videos Without Watermark for Free

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Want a free screen recorder to record high-definition videos while no watermark attached? Try IObit Screen Recorder today to enjoy a pleasant record process,...
Read more

Tips to stream better on Netflix in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the quarantine schedule and work from home, the streaming game is on! Rather than getting stuck in traffic for hours, you can use...
Read more

Health Benefits of Bringing Your Pet to Work According to Frank Averill

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As time goes by, more employers realize the benefits of allowing pets in the office. Employees who bring pets to work are happier, more...
Read more

Karnataka Launched GetCETgo Programme For KCET, JEE, NEET Candidates

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Karnataka Monday launched an e-learning initiative, GetCETgo, aimed at giving an online crash course to aspirants for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), National...
Read more

NASA On A Mission To Explore Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first, the Perseverance rover on Mars is set to deploy a mini-helicopter named Ingenuity that will fly and explore the Red Planet. After...
Read more

The biggest challenges of interracial marriages we’re tackling in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the past decades, the world has changed a lot. People of different races, colors, cultures, religions, and genders are currently allowed to interact...
Read more

Processed Meat Consumption Linked To An Increased Dementia Risk

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that consuming a 25 gram serving of processed meat a day can be associated with a 44 percent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada