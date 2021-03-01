Monday, March 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story New AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos
Lead StoryScience & Technology

New AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos

The driver guides the movements in the animation so you can see your ancestors smile, blink, and turn their heads

0
faces
The Deep Nostalgia feature uses several drivers prepared by MyHeritage. Pixabay

 What if you could make your late grandfather in an old photo look up and smile at you? This and numerous other possibilities have intrigued social media users after discovering an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered service called Deep Nostalgia that animates the faces in still photos. Offered by online genealogy company MyHeritage, the Deep Nostalgia service helps users create the effect that a still photo is moving, The Verge reported on Sunday.

In its FAQ page, the company said that the technology for animating photos was licensed by MyHeritage from D-ID, a company specializing in video re-enactment using deep learning. MyHeritage integrated this technology to animate the faces in historical photos and create high-quality, realistic video footage.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The company said that the Deep Nostalgia feature uses several drivers prepared by MyHeritage. Each driver is a video consisting of a fixed sequence of movements and gestures. It applies the drivers to a face in a still photo, creating a short video that people can share with their friends and family.

ALSO READ: Artificial Intelligence And The Future Of Power – 5 Battlegrounds

“The driver guides the movements in the animation so you can see your ancestors smile, blink, and turn their heads. This really brings your photos to life,” MyHeritage said. Twitterati is using the program to generate memes of all kinds with some even applying the tool to animate ancient statues. MyHeritage said that “photos uploaded without completing signup are automatically deleted to protect your privacy.” (IANS/SP)

Previous articleJust One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19
Next articleAR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Mission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

NewsGram Desk - 0
Under the ongoing Mission Shakti program, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defense techniques between March 1 and 31. According...
Read more
Lead Story

AR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion...
Read more
Business

Government of India Prepares a Master Plan To Promote Toy Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that toys are of serious economic concern and a very...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Under the ongoing Mission Shakti program, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defense techniques between March 1 and 31. According...
Read more

AR Apps Powered By Apple App Store For Your Younger Ones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you wish to aid the development of a scientific temper in your kids with the help of augmented reality (AR) on the occasion...
Read more

New AI Feature To Animate The Faces In Still Photos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 What if you could make your late grandfather in an old photo look up and smile at you? This and numerous other possibilities have...
Read more

Just One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just one vaccine shot reduces the risk of being hospitalized by Covid-19 by more than 90 percent, according to new findings, Daily Mail reported....
Read more

Government of India Prepares a Master Plan To Promote Toy Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said that toys are of serious economic concern and a very...
Read more

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked To Lower Score Of Memory Skills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A disorder called obstructive sleep apnea that occurs when breathing is repeatedly interrupted during sleep is common in people with thinking and memory problems,...
Read more

How A Single Thought Or Argument Takes The Shape Of A Disease?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
When we break the word 'disease', it comes through as 'dis' and 'ease' -- something that is not at ease. Anything which makes you...
Read more

Check Out New Courses For Journalism Field Offered By Google India

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Data journalism, reverse visual search and mobile journalism are among the new courses that the Google News Initiative announced on Monday. The new courses are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tracy Buvelot on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
homepage on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Stacie Beavers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
banda formatura on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
samsung sch-a950 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Sitemap on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada