Saturday, April 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business New Initiative To Promote Tribal Craft And Culture
BusinessLead Story

New Initiative To Promote Tribal Craft And Culture

The tribal products may include gents or ladies' apparel, jewelry, accessories, paintings, metal crafts, terracotta and pottery

0
tribal craft
Tribes constitute over 8 percent of our population. Pixabay

As tribes are among the disadvantaged sections of the society, a quiz has been started by the Centre at promoting and preserving their craft, culture, and lifestyle to improve their income. Tribes constitute over 8 percent of our population. Started by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the innovative contest called “Be A Friend of Tribes India”, has the sole objective of promoting the wide range of tribal handicrafts which include hand-woven cotton, silk fabrics, wool, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work — all of whom need to be preserved and promoted.

Through the innovative contest, awareness about tribal heritage, arts, crafts can be enhanced among the general public. With more knowledge and awareness about tribal heritage, it is hoped that citizens will also contribute to overall tribal empowerment by purchasing more tribal products.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Characterised by natural simplicity, the tribal creations have a timeless appeal,” said the Ministry, adding the quiz is a way of promoting tribal products so as to improve the income and livelihoods of these people while preserving their way of life and traditions. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Ltd (TRIFED), as the nodal agency under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, launched the “Be A Friend of Tribes India” quiz on Friday. The competition will be on till May 14 this year and 50 winners of this quiz will be awarded a Tribes India Gift Voucher.

The TRIFED has also put in place several initiatives to familiarise people with the rich and diverse craft, the culture of the tribal communities across the country, and to help the tribal population in the area of marketing development of their rich products.

tribal craft
The tribal creations have a timeless appeal. Pixabay

Earlier, TRIFED had launched the “Be the Brand Ambassador of Tribes India” quiz in February this year. The ongoing quiz invites stories featuring any tribal product (s) from customers across the country. The stories should be highlighting experience in using the product and provide details of the product and the place or shop from where it was purchased. The requirement is that the stories are in the form of short videos ranging from 30 seconds to five minutes.

ALSO READ: The history and development of Indian Handicrafts

The tribal products may include gents or ladies’ apparel, jewelry, accessories, paintings, metal crafts, terracotta and pottery, decorative items, food & organic items, cane and bamboo items, stationery, furniture, home furnishings, and cuisine. Participants will have to share their stories in the form of a link to the video uploaded on YouTube. The contest will be on till May 14 this year and 50 entries will be selected and a gift voucher will be awarded.

These initiatives, launched in association with MyGov fall in line with the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan, the PM’s vision of emphasizing local products and promoting local entrepreneurship. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAshtottaram 44) OṀ SAMAIKYABHĀVABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next articleHigh Intake Of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages During Adolescence Can Affect Brain

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Chronic Stress Linked To Hair Loss

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism by which chronic stress impairs hair follicle stem cells, confirming long-standing observations that stress might lead to hair...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

Here’s How Chronic Stress Linked To Hair Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism by which chronic stress impairs hair follicle stem cells, confirming long-standing observations that stress might lead to hair...
Read more

A List Of Reads You Can Curl Up With This Summer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As the year heralds the season of warmth, one may be tempted to spend sunny afternoons inside, in the company of good storytelling. IANSlife...
Read more

Attack On Hindu Temple In Rawalpindi By Assailants

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unidentified assailants ransacked a 74-year-old Hindu temple located in Rawalpindi's Purana Qila area. As per the police authorities, a case has been registered at...
Read more

Covid Vaccine In 3rd Trimester Can Transfer Antibodies To Newborns

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Waiting to get vaccinated for Covid-19 after your delivery? According to a new study, mothers who get vaccinated against coronavirus earlier in their third...
Read more

Study Finds Why Some Cancer Drugs May Not Be Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a possible explanation for why many cancer drugs that kill tumor cells in mouse models won't work in human trials. In...
Read more

Google To Restrict Apps From Scanning Entire App List On Phones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you aware that any single app on your smartphone can see every other app that you have installed on your device, thus accessing...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada