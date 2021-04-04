New Settings For Google Home’s ‘Feed’ Tab To Personalise It

Google Home has rolled out new settings to make it easier for users to customize the Feed tab in the app.

Through the new settings, users can customize the Feed tab to “choose the types of events” that can appear in the tab.

According to 9To5Google, there’s a new button in the top-left corner at the top of Google Home’s second tab.

The “Feed customization settings” page starts with “Whole-home” where Google lists two categories — Household Routines: Home & Away Routine and Wi-Fi: Network status, Wi-Fi activity.

“Cameras” will list what devices are available in your home, with capabilities varying depending on the model, the report said.

These new settings can make the Feed tab less overwhelming to use with its two sections for Priority and Recent events already quite busy.

Discover suggestions at the bottom are unchanged, but Google has updated the header font for each section to be bolder, according to the report.

Google first announced this feature last month with Home 2.34 — alongside real-time Google/Nest Wifi stats and Nest Hub (2nd gen) support, but it’s now widely rolled out (server-side update) on Android and iOS following this week’s 2.35 update that revealed a new Nest device. (IANS/KB)