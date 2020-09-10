Thursday, September 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Noncommunicable diseases kill more than 40 million people a year worldwide

0
WHO: Noncommunicable Diseases Increase Risk of Death From COVID-19
Nurses from the Tata Memorial Hospital stand inside a temporary facility created to screen cancer patients for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2020. VOA

New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19.

Noncommunicable diseases kill more than 40 million people a year worldwide. The World Health Organization says seven out of 10 deaths globally are caused by cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, respiratory and other NCDs.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Of those, the data show, 17 million people die prematurely, the great majority between the ages of 30 and 70.  Most of the deaths occur in low-income countries.

Nick Banatvala, the head of a U.N. task force on noncommunicable diseases, said Friday that NCDs and their risk factors are increasing susceptibility to COVID-19 infection and the likelihood of worse outcomes, including in young people.  He said research from academics in several countries demonstrates the scale of the problem.

WHO: Noncommunicable Diseases Increase Risk of Death From COVID-19
A 2018 WHO study showed that investing in cost-effective preventive health measures could save both money and lives. Unsplash

Obesity, smoking, diabetes

“In a study in France, the odds of developing severe COVID-19 were seven times higher in patients with obesity,” he said. “Smokers are 1½ times more likely to have severe complications from COVID-19 and had higher mortality rates. … People with diabetes are between two and four times more likely to have severe symptoms or die from COVID-19.”

Banatvala said other studies have shown similar outcomes for people with chronic pulmonary or cardiovascular diseases, cancer and so on.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

“Overall, almost one-quarter of the global population is estimated to have an underlying condition that increases their vulnerability to COVID-19, and most of these conditions are NCDs. … Let me remind you, 70 percent of deaths globally are from NCDs, and yet NCDs receive less than 2 percent of development assistance for health,” he said.

Banatvala called this shortsighted. He said a 2018 WHO study showed that investing in cost-effective preventive health measures could save both money and lives.

He said the study found that for every dollar invested in preventive measures, there would be a return of $7 by 2030. He also said that using these initiatives over the next decade could result in saving 8.2 million lives. (VOA)

Previous articleAsha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!
Next articleResearchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more
Environment

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more
Environment

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill...
Read more

Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes...
Read more

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death...
Read more

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x