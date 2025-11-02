Mastermind of Odisha SI recruitment Exam Scam Arrested; Claims innocence

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) The alleged mastermind behind the multi-crore Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, Sankar Prusty, who was arrested by the state's Crime Branch from Uttarakhand, claimed innocence on Sunday, saying that a conspiracy had been hatched against him.

The Crime Branch team brought back Prusty to Odisha on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the Bhubaneswar Airport, the accused told media persons, "will give all the information about the persons who have hatched the conspiracy. I was not hiding, I have moved the High Court seeking bail. All the charges against me are false."

He also denied having any connections with other accused persons in connection with the matter.