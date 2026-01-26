Koraput DM Revokes Republic Day Ban on Sale of Non-Vegetarian Food After Massive Backlash

See Also
Koraput Collectorate issued an order on 23 January 2026, banning the sale of non-veg foods on Republic Day, citing “public demand” and Gandhian ideals.
The order triggered criticism from tribal leaders, opposition politicians, traders, and citizens who termed it arbitrary, unconstitutional, and imposition on tribal culture.
The order was revoked with immediate effect on 25 January 2026, after 'due consideration'.
On 23 January 2026, the district administration in Koraput, Odisha, published an order prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian foods on India’s 77th Republic Day. The order drew immense backlash from residents of the tribal-dominated district, as well as from opposition leaders and on social media. On 25 January 2026, right before Republic Day, the order was revoked after “due consideration”.
The now-cancelled order, issued by the Collector and District Magistrate, instructed local authorities to enforce a ban on the sale of “meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items” on 26 January 2026, across the district. The directive had been issued by DM Manoj Satyawan Mahajan to all tahsildars, block development officers and executive officers, asking them to “issue an official notification” in their respective jurisdictions. The letter had added, “I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter.”
In its revocation notice, the administration clarified that the earlier instruction had been issued “purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee,” before cancelling it with immediate effect.
The original directive had sparked a political and public row. The order did not explain the rationale behind restricting non-vegetarian food sales, and it remained unclear whether the ban would have extended to eateries and hotels. The issue went viral on social media, where several users questioned the government’s authority to regulate people’s food choices, while others asking what connection there is between Republic Day celebrations and non-veg food.
Collector Mahajan later told the media that the decision had been taken in response to “the demand of a larger section of people” during preparedness discussions on 7 January 2026, where public representatives and other members had “unanimously agreed” that non-vegetarian items should not be sold on Republic Day to “maintain sanctity and uphold Gandhian ideology on the auspicious occasion.”
It is worth noting that any administrative action that is arbitrary, irrational, exceeds its scope, or violates Indian law or the Constitution, can be challenged in court.
The move was met with sharp opposition in Koraput, a district predominantly inhabited by tribal communities. Based on the Union Government Sample Registration System Baseline Survey 2014, approximately 97.35% of Odisha’s population consumes non-veg food.
Tribal leaders argued that dietary choices cannot be dictated by administrative orders. Congress MLA Ram Chandra Kadam said, “Koraput district is an Adivasi-majority area. People are free to decide what they would eat and what they wouldn't. The government or the collector can't decide it. The collector shouldn't have issued the ban.”
Former MP Pradeep Majhi also condemned the directive, stating, “The people's sentiments are being played with. This has never happened in our country. I condemn this. The government shouldn't indulge in such acts.” He warned that such actions could lead to problems if the government continues to “oppress people.”
Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka described the ban as “arbitrary, exclusionary, and unconstitutional,” asking, “What was the necessity? Why single out a tribal dominated, culturally diverse district?” He added, “Republic Day is about liberty, not coercion,” later sharing that the order had been rescinded.
Traders and residents expressed relief after the withdrawal, as normal business activities are set to continue ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The incident has once again raised questions of cultural imposition and abuse of power.
