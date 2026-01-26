Koraput DM Revokes Republic Day Ban on Sale of Non-Vegetarian Food After Massive Backlash

In its revocation notice, the administration clarified that the earlier instruction had been issued “purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee,” before cancelling it with immediate effect.

The original directive had sparked a political and public row. The order did not explain the rationale behind restricting non-vegetarian food sales, and it remained unclear whether the ban would have extended to eateries and hotels. The issue went viral on social media, where several users questioned the government’s authority to regulate people’s food choices, while others asking what connection there is between Republic Day celebrations and non-veg food.

Collector Mahajan later told the media that the decision had been taken in response to “the demand of a larger section of people” during preparedness discussions on 7 January 2026, where public representatives and other members had “unanimously agreed” that non-vegetarian items should not be sold on Republic Day to “maintain sanctity and uphold Gandhian ideology on the auspicious occasion.”