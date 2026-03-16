ICU Fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Odisha, India Kills 10 Patients

During the evacuation, 11 hospital staff members were injured while attempting to rescue patients from the burning ICU ward.

Emergency responders managed to contain the fire after several hours, preventing it from spreading further within the hospital complex.

23 patients have been shifted to another area of the hospital during the rescue operations.

Casualties and Critical Injuries

Authorities confirmed that 10 patients died in the fire, 7 while being moved and 3 soon after they were shifted.

Reports indicate that five individuals remain in critical condition, receiving treatment in other wards after being evacuated from the affected area.

Officials have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, which might be from a short circuit.

Odisha Chief Minister Announces Compensation

While addressing the media following the incident, Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, announced financial assistance of 25 lakhs for the families of the deceased.

He also assured that the government would conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and review safety measures at healthcare facilities. He had visited the hospital along with health minister after teh incident.

Hospital Fires Raise Safety Concerns

Hospital fires have occurred in multiple parts of India in recent years in healthcare facilities.

In February 2026, a fire at a neonatal intensive care unit in Kanpur resulted in the death of a newborn. The incident was reported by MedBound Times in an article examining concerns about hospital safety and possible negligence.

Another major incident occurred in October 2025, when a fire at SMS Hospital in Jaipur led to the deaths of nine patients.

Authorities in Odisha have launched an investigation into the SCB Medical College fire to determine its cause and assess whether safety protocols were followed.

Officials said teams from fire services, health departments, and other agencies would examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the functioning of fire detection systems and emergency response procedures.

Further updates are expected as investigators continue to gather evidence and assess the extent of damage caused by the blaze.

[VS]

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