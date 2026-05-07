How the Death of a Forest Led to Drying Streams in Odisha

Koraput, Odisha: “We have never seen God, but if we are alive today, it is because of this water and this forest,” said Yeshudan Disari (34) from Barakutuni village in Semiliguda block in Odisha’s Koraput district.

Barakutuni is home to 91 households, most belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities. For generations, life here revolved around monsoon-dependent farming and the forests that sustained it. Then, slowly, that relationship began to break.

Despite receiving 1,500mm -1,800 mm of annual rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department, most of it fell in a compressed monsoon window — and that window was becoming increasingly unpredictable. Across Koraput, nearly 1.8 lakh -1.9 lakh hectares of upland agriculture remains entirely rain-fed, leaving farming vulnerable to even brief dry spells.

Decades in making

Around 2009-’10, forest degradation intensified as more families turned to podu (shifting cultivation), clearing hill-slope forest patches for agriculture. The reasons were structural: declining soil fertility, erratic rainfall, and almost no access to irrigation.

“Earlier, we used to grow enough in our lands below. But the soil became weak and rains were not regular,” said Dabuli Santa, 75. “We had no option but to go uphill and clear forest patches for podu.”

The expansion of podu was both a response to ecological decline and a driver of it. Repeated clearing and burning reduced vegetation cover, exposing soil to erosion and cutting its capacity to retain moisture. Springs that once sustained the village began to dry up. Data from Global Forest Watch shows Koraput district lost an estimated 20,000-30,000 hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2023.

“Earlier, we collected a variety of forest foods, kokodi saag, puliyari saag, girli flowers,” recalled Sambara Jani, 70. “As forests were cleared and land was burned for podu, these disappeared. They were not just forest produce, they were part of our daily meals.”

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The village once depended entirely on a single perennial stream, Pahala Jhola, nearly 1.4 kilometres away, for drinking water and daily use. As farming failed, distress migration increased, men leaving for Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in search of work. The village was slowly emptying out.

The crisis peaked around 2010-’11 when Gorada Mala, the key spring used for drinking water, dried up completely during summer. In the Semiliguda block, where only about 0.33% of agricultural land is irrigated, this was an existential moment.

“We had nothing then. There was no water in the village. We depended on Pahala Jhola, a stream nearly one and a half kilometres away, for all our daily needs.” said Disari.

The crisis in Barakutuni was not unique — it reflected a broader pattern across Koraput. The problem was never a shortage of rain, but its increasing unreliability. Earlier studies show the region received relatively stable rainfall of about 1,274 mm annually with nearly 70 rainy days. Today, farmers report a different reality: delayed monsoon onset, prolonged dry spells, and sudden intense downpours that damage standing crops rather than recharging the soil.

According to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, districts like Koraput are experiencing both extreme rainfall events and prolonged dry periods — a double blow to rain-fed farming. Rising temperatures have compounded the problem by accelerating soil moisture loss, worsening water stress during critical crop stages.

The economic toll is severe. Across Koraput, erratic rainfall has led to estimated losses of over Rs 30 crore in cashew cultivation alone, according to GB Nayak of ICAR-Central Rainfed Upland Rice Research Station. Unseasonal rainfall events have repeatedly damaged standing crops in several blocks including Semiliguda. In such a fragile landscape, communities depend heavily on hill streams — making their protection not just an ecological choice, but a matter of survival.

Rebuilding water

Faced with collapse, the people of Barakutuni came together. In January 2012, at a panchayat-level meeting with elected members and facilitated by the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), the community collectively recognised — for the first time — the link between forest loss, water scarcity, and collapsing livelihoods. Their response began with water.