Odisha’s ‘Kashmir’ is warming, and the land is changing with it

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Thinning forests

The same is visible beyond farms. Kandhamal’s slopes carry sal, pine, bamboo, mahua, kendu and medicinal shrubs. According to the India State of Forest Report 2021, the district has about 5,403.8 sq km of forest cover, 67.4 per cent of its geographical area, the highest proportion among all districts in Odisha.

The trend also shows a loss. A 2022 study found that Kandhamal lost 459.94 sq km of forest cover between 2001 and 2019, the highest in the state during that period. Data from Global Forest Watch show that between 2020 and 2024 alone, the district lost nearly 3,900 hectares of natural forest.

One documented cause is the commercial extraction of forest produce.

“Traders from other states often engage labourers to harvest forest produce at scale,” said Dhaneswar Sahu, Technical Expert on the Forest Rights Act at Jagruti. “Between 2015 and 2018, a large number of amla trees were felled across villages such as Bhamarbadi, Mundanaju, Danaibadi and Sonepur. Traders seeking higher harvest with less labour cut down entire trees rather than selectively picking fruit.”

For an eco-sensitive region like Daringbadi, this alters how the land holds water and stability.

And this is leading to disasters. Landslides, once virtually unknown in Kandhamal, have begun to occur. In September 2025, days of incessant rain triggered a massive landslide at Kalinga Ghat. In October 2022, nearly 400 residents of Kumbharipadar village were evacuated amid fears of slope collapse.

“I have lived here all my life,” said Jyotiraj Pradhan (62), former sarpanch of Partamaha panchayat. “I had never seen hills collapse like this.”

“These climate extremes are driven by intense rainfall events and slope destabilisation, often aggravated by deforestation and inappropriate land use,” said Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor at the Central University of Odisha.

Here, too, the pattern is not linear. Intense rainfall events, already becoming more erratic, are hitting landscapes that are less able to absorb and hold water. Forest loss reduces root binding and soil stability. When rain comes in concentrated bursts, slopes give way.

“Daringbadi’s climate stress cannot be seen in isolation,” said Susanta Kumar Dalai, Programme Officer at Vasundhara, an organisation working with forest-dwelling communities. “Global climate change is one part of it. But local land-use changes, monocropping, and forest loss, are interacting with it. These processes are reinforcing each other on the ground.”

This interaction is further complicated by the limits of forest governance under the Forest Rights Act 2006, which recognises the rights of forest-dwelling communities over land and resources. In Kandhamal, while thousands of individual and community forest rights titles have been distributed, gaps remain. Many community titles lack clear boundary demarcation, and a significant share of land continues to remain under Forest Department control. As a result, communities that depend on these forests often have limited authority to regulate extraction, prevent degradation or manage changing ecological pressures.

Livelihoods at the edge

The people most immediately exposed to these compounding changes are tribal women, particularly from the Kutia Kondh community.

In Kandhamal, women rely heavily on non-timber forest produce for both nutrition and supplementary income, earning an estimated Rs 15,000 to 18,000 a year from surplus sales. As forests thin and rainfall patterns shift, this safety net is weakening.

Chiti saag, a wild leafy green that grows along forest streams and waterholes, was once gathered near the village.

“Now the streams dry up by February,” said Basanti Digal (45). “We walk two to three kilometres. The heat is harsher. By afternoon, we feel dizzy.”

Wild mushrooms, patra kutka, meda kutka, dado kutka, once fruited abundantly after the first rains, when decomposing leaf litter turned the forest floor soft and moist.

“Now, wildfires burn the leaf litter before it can decompose,” said Dipiya Padhan (52) of Padami village. “Erratic rainfall is also reducing the yield.”

Mahua flowers dry faster than they can be collected. “The forest was our safety net,” said Manati Pradhan (62) of Katabadi village. “If our crops failed, it fed us. But this last resort does not work the way it once did.”

Migration adds another layer of strain. A Jagruti study estimates that nearly 21 per cent of people from each village in Daringbadi migrate seasonally to other states.

As men leave after the November harvest, women are left to manage farms, livestock and households.

“In my husband’s absence, I manage our fields, children, cattle,” said Kabita Pradhan (42) of Brahaselka village. “When the rains fail, all my hard work in the field fails too.”