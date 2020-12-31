OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the ‘OnePlus Band’ in India next year that will give competition to Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5.

The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on and would be priced around Rs 3,000, reports Android Central.

The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery, and support for water resistance.

OnePlus is also working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google’s platform is unclear, according to reports.

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking, and more. (IANS)