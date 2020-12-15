Online Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

By Dennis Ozkohen

Residents of India have a great love for gambling and throughout the years, have enjoyed playing a variety of games. The question that many have is whether online gambling is legal in India. Many players today have turned their attention to the offering of online casinos, where they can enjoy their favorite games right from the comforts of home. With hundreds of sites operating and many more emerging on a regular basis, players now have a safe and secure way to play real money games.

Before players from India jump right in and open an account at an online casino, they need to understand the current legal landscape in regards to online gambling. Even though many operating sites say they will accept players from India, one needs to make sure they are playing legally and that they will not encounter any negative consequences.

Legal Gambling in India

The issue of gambling has always been a topic of debate and it is now a growing concern for the Indian government. One side of parliament argues that gambling should be 100% prohibited in all areas of India and the other site advocates for a legal and regulated gambling option. At this time, the Federal Government in India has not made any final decisions, leaving online gambling floating in some type of grey area.

There are absolutely no specific laws that are in place in India that outlaw online gambling. It can be decided by each individual state whether they will offer legislation to regulate gambling in that territory. As of now, very few states in India have taken any action on this. Maharashtra is one state that has passed legislation that prohibits all forms of gambling within state lines and this includes online and offline activities.

Other states like Goa and Sikkim have legalized gambling and offer sites operating in each state that attract many gamblers across India. Unfortunately, this does not provide players it a clear answer. Until the federal government takes a stand and decides whether online gambling is legal or not, this issue will continue to be debated and will remain in that grey area.

Options for Players

Since there are no written laws that outright restrict online gambling, no player can be prosecuted for illegal gambling when they engage in online play. This means that players from India have some great options when they choose to enjoy some of the best casino games right from home or by using a mobile device.

There are many online casinos that are operating in other countries and these locations provide licensed and regulated sites that adhere to strict gambling laws. As a player from India, you can sign up at an offshore online casino and play real money games with no problems or consequences. It is not illegal and most sites will cater to the needs of Indian players.

The sites that are currently operating online provide the chance to play games from the most trusted software developers in the industry. These sites also deliver access to amazing player bonuses and promotions and you will find secure banking options being offered at all times. If you do not wish to be restricted to the very few offerings of online casinos actually operating in India, offshore gambling will be the best option.

How to Choose the Best India Casino

Since players from India are able to access an offshore site, they need to make sure they are choosing one that is legal and will meet all of their gaming needs. Each operating site will have something different to offer and you can preview many of these offshore casinos by playing demo games. By doing this, you can test out some of the games that are featured and learn what else the site has to offer, all without making any financial commitment.

When choosing a casino, there are some things to look for. You can find many trusted sites that will gladly accept Indian players, but you need to make sure they meet strict criteria to ensure your safety and security when engaging in real money play. Here are some of the things you should look for when comparing different sites:

Licensing and Registrations – Always make sure to play at a casino that is fully licensed. The best sites for players from India will be those with a license from the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission.

Check Payment Methods – Take a look at the supported options for banking at the site cashier. Make sure there are using methods that will allow for fast and secure deposits and withdrawals. Some of the more popular options for Indian players will include Neteller, Skrill, Paytm, credit cards, and Google Play. You will also want to make sure the site processes payments in Rupees.

– Take a look at the supported options for banking at the site cashier. Make sure there are using methods that will allow for fast and secure deposits and withdrawals. Some of the more popular options for Indian players will include Neteller, Skrill, Paytm, credit cards, and Google Play. You will also want to make sure the site processes payments in Rupees. Software – Make sure to choose a site with reliable and respected software. Some top names to watch for include NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, Playtech, and IGT.

– Make sure to choose a site with reliable and respected software. Some top names to watch for include NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, Playtech, and IGT. Mobile Compatibility – Many Indian players like to gamble on the go, so you should be sure the site your choose has a compatible mobile platform. Most of the lending sites will offer instant access and games are designed using HTML5 technology so they can be played on any device.

With a bit of time and research, you can find a secure site that will provide legal access to top-rated real money games.

