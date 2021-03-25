Thursday, March 25, 2021
Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

76 percent of participants reported decreased anxiety, 80 percent reported decreased stress and 55 percent had decreased Covid-19 concern

Safe and convenient online mindfulness practices. Unsplash

The fear, anxiety, and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms may be eased through safe and convenient online mindfulness practices. The study, published in the journal Global Advances in Health and Medicine, showed that 76 percent of participants reported decreased anxiety, 80 percent reported decreased stress and 55 percent had decreased Covid-19 concern.

“We found that online mindfulness interventions may improve psychological health at a time of uncertainty. We were also encouraged by the survey responses, which showed a sense of connectedness and a desire to help others,” said researcher Rebecca Erwin Wells, Associate Professor at the Wake Forest Baptist Health in the US.

“Helping others during the pandemic demonstrates the beautiful capacity of the human spirit to find positivity despite the extraordinary negative circumstances,” Wells added.

Online mindfulness interventions may improve psychological health at a time of uncertainty. Unsplash

The researchers said that they recognized the tremendous impact of this pandemic on emotional health and wanted to evaluate how a safe, online mindfulness meditation strategy might help. For the study, the team included 233 participants from across the world in this non-randomized clinical trial, which included a pre-session survey, a single 15-minute online mindfulness meditation session, and a post-session survey. The pre and post-session surveys evaluated momentary stress, anxiety, and Covid-19 concern.

Most of the participants (63 percent) had never practiced mindfulness before, and 89 percent of participants said the session was helpful, and that the online platform was effective for practicing mindfulness.

Of note, 21 percent of participants were retired, suggesting that age did not prevent accessibility. The participants were also surveyed on how they were helping others during the pandemic. The responses varied with common themes including following public health guidelines, conducting acts of service and connection such as reaching out to elderly neighbors, and self-care activities such as staying positive and calm. (IANS/SP)

