All The World's A Stage: What To Watch For In Putin's Big Speech

By: Mike Eckel

The last major speech that Vladimir Putin delivered live came in the early hours of February 24, when the Russian president announced he was ordering tens of thousands of troops to invade Ukraine in what has become the biggest war in Europe since World War II -- and the biggest test for Putin in his 23 years in power.

His next speech, scheduled for September 30, comes at one of the most critical junctures in Putin's four terms as president.

The planned address, announced just one day in advance, dovetails with legislation moving at lightning speed through parliament aimed at annexing four regions of Ukraine that are partially occupied by Russian forces.

Putin will deliver a "voluminous speech" at a ceremony in the regal St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The ceremony will feature the Russian-installed administrators in the Ukrainian regions signing agreements to make them, in Moscow's eyes, part of Russia.

The annexation efforts, based on referendums denounced by Kyiv and the West as a sham, will signal that the Kremlin is doubling down on the war against Ukraine even as battlefield setbacks have showcased major institutional problems with Russia's armed forces.

Putin's planned address also comes nine days after he used a prerecorded speech to announce the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine. The order has roiled Russian society in a way not seen in a generation, setting off protests in a growing number of regions and sparking an exodus of Russians fleeing the prospect of being sent to wage a war that is going badly for the Kremlin.

As many as 260,000 Russians have fled the country since Putin announced the mobilization on September 21, according to Russian news reports.

Putin "found himself in a situation from which there is no good exit, so it's really not possible to guess what he is going to [say]" in his speech, said Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin and political consultant who now lives outside of Russia.

"Maybe he will [say]...that the aims of our operation are achieved, and we suggest to the other side to stop [the] war," he said in a message to RFE/RL. "And If they continue, we will use nuclear weapons."

Here's what you need to be watching for in Putin's speech.