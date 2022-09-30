Is plant-based meat better for the environment?

In this situation, adopting a plant-based diet is becoming a deliberate action to help poor nations achieve their climate-related objectives. And, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to stop enjoying mouthwatering Mutton Korma or zesty Butter Chicken. The goal is to replace traditional meat made from animals with a healthier, more environmentally friendly option. There is now plant-based beef, a ground-breaking invention that has made it simpler for everyone to support environmental preservation.

Plant-based meat vs traditional animal-based meat

Seventy-three percent of people globally are omnivores, according to a 2018 survey by the Ipsos Global Advisor platform (eat both animal and non-animal products). Did you know that 80 billion animals are killed annually to satisfy the meat-eating preferences of these 73 percent of people?

You might be surprised to learn that there are other factors at play in this situation besides animal cruelty.

According to several studies, conventional beef is responsible for 60 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions from food production - the same greenhouse gases that trap the sun's rays and significantly increase global warming.

Furthermore, we must not overlook the enormous amounts of land and water needed for animal agriculture.

According to a survey by the Water Footprint Network, 2422 Gm3 of water is needed annually for livestock production worldwide. The study asserted that the production of animal products uses a significant amount more water than that of crops.