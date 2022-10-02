Do Indian millennials expect personalized customer experience?

Penetration of internet

While technology plays a key role in our lives today, it has also affected us negatively. With significant penetration of the internet, content consumption has risen more than 1000 percent in the last 2/3 years. And this is largely dominated by millennials and the elderly population. E-commerce's growth story is all around content and influencers who drive millennial consumer behavior. Now with technology, users' expectations have grown significantly. When the likes of Swiggy and Zomato were launched, we found it interesting. Now with time, the average time spent on an order is around 10-15 minutes, if not more. This is because we are spoilt by choices. However, the new generation of consumers expects tech to solve this also for them. They want personalized recommendations basis mood, diet, past pattern, etc. They need it much faster. Same way, for shopping, they need to see the SKUs they would potentially like, much more quickly. This is because the time availability at hand is pretty constrained.

Long work hours

Youth today are slogging long hours at work, to make more money essentially to fit their lifestyle. With such long hours, they are pressed on time thus affecting their temperament. As an outcome wherever they go, they have little time at hand. Be it a visit to the store for buying groceries or for clothes. They want to hit the section and come out really fast. Also, this is impacting the loyalties of the consumers unlike earlier. If they do not get what they are looking for, they become restless. They prefer quicker check-in, shorter queues, and the fastest possible check-out.