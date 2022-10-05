India's growing Defense exports

By: Asad Mirza

India's defense exports to various countries have increased manifold in recent years, the latest deal is to export Indian rocket launchers to Armenia.

According to reports, India would supply the 'Pinaka' multi-rocket launcher system, which can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds to Armenia besides anti-tank missiles and a variety of ammunition as part of a package agreement.

The complete details of these armaments have not yet been disclosed. Pinaka saw service during the Kargil War, where it was successful in neutralizing enemy positions on the mountaintops.

While the deal's value has not been disclosed, the report claims armament worth $250 million or Rs 2,000 crore would be sold over the next few months. The deal was signed earlier this month and supplies are to be fast-tracked.

It is not the first time that Armenia has received weapons equipment from India.

In 2020, India triumphed over Russia and Poland in a $40 million defense agreement with Armenia providing it with four indigenous 'Swathi' counter-battery radars.

This disclosure comes days after India called on the "aggressor side" in fresh fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to "immediately cease hostilities" without directly naming Azerbaijan. The latest fighting erupted between the two sides on September 13.